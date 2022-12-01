OHSAA Football State Championships set to take place in Canton

High School Football is making its way back to Canton for the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Football State Championship.

The seven division championships are slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will showcase 7 high schools located in one of the 13 Northeast Ohio counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Columbiana, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumball and Wayne.

For the first time since 2000, Northeast Ohio High School football teams will be represented in each of the divisions. In 2000, the teams represented were: Solon (I), Olmsted Falls (II), Canton Central Catholic (III), Youngstown Ursuline (IV), Bedford St. Peter Chanel (V) and Mogadore (VI). The OHSAA added an additional tournament division in 2013, totaling 7 current football divisions.

The teams that will represent Northeast Ohio in this year's State Championship games are as follows: St. Edward (I), Archbishop Hoban (II), Canfield (III), Glenville (IV), South Range (V), Kirtland (VI) and Warren John F. Kennedy (VII).

All games will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (1835 Harrison Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708).