OHSAA Football State Championships set to take place in Canton

Seven high school football teams from Northeast Ohio will make their way to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the hopes of taking home a state title

Dec 01, 2022 at 09:52 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com
High School Football is making its way back to Canton for the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Football State Championship.

The seven division championships are slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will showcase 7 high schools located in one of the 13 Northeast Ohio counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Columbiana, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumball and Wayne.

For the first time since 2000, Northeast Ohio High School football teams will be represented in each of the divisions. In 2000, the teams represented were: Solon (I), Olmsted Falls (II), Canton Central Catholic (III), Youngstown Ursuline (IV), Bedford St. Peter Chanel (V) and Mogadore (VI). The OHSAA added an additional tournament division in 2013, totaling 7 current football divisions.

The teams that will represent Northeast Ohio in this year's State Championship games are as follows: St. Edward (I), Archbishop Hoban (II), Canfield (III), Glenville (IV), South Range (V), Kirtland (VI) and Warren John F. Kennedy (VII).

All games will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (1835 Harrison Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708).

The OHSAA Football State Championship Pairings are below, designated home teams are listed first:

Division II – Thursday, 7 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1)

Division V – Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Ironton (15-0) vs. Canfield South Range (15-0)

Division III – Friday, 3 p.m.

Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1)

Division I – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) vs. Springfield (13-1)

Division VI – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. Kirtland (15-0)

Division VII – Saturday, 3 p.m.

New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)

Division IV – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Wyoming (15-0) vs. Cleveland Glenville (14-0)

Cleveland Browns staff will be on-site for all 7 State Championship divisional matchups and will be posting on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB with live updates.

Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

State championships information, live stats and coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2022-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage 

Canton Parking Map: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2022/ParkingMap.pdf 

Canton Code of Conduct and Prohibited-Permitted Items: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2022/StadiumCodeofConductandProhibitedPermittedItems.pdf

