News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Myles Garrett believes Denzel Ward 'primed for a big game'

Garrett believes Ward can be a difference-maker for the defense in his first game back from a three-game absence due to a concussion

Nov 11, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

111122_N&N

Myles Garrett believes the Browns defense will get a huge boost from the return of CB Denzel Ward on Sunday in Miami.

"He's coming in with fresh legs," Garrett said. "Being able to come back with his wind, his stamina and his mental state of mind and physical fit, you can't ask for better.

"I think he's primed for a big game."

The Browns could certainly use one from Ward, who will play his first game Sunday since Week 5. He's been sidelined due to a concussion but will return for a big matchup between the Browns' secondary and Dolphins' top-tier pass game in Week 10.

Cleveland must contain WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who have teamed up to create one of the top receiving tandems in the league this season. The Browns, however, will be able to deploy a full-strength secondary — no one in either the cornerback or safety room is dealing with an injury, and they're in much better shape to face Hill and Waddle with Ward, a 2021 Pro Bowler, back in the mix.

"He's one of the top corners in the game still," Greg Newsome II said. "Obviously, having a talent like that on the field is always going to make everyone's job a lot easier. It's definitely great to have him back."

With a full-strength secondary, the Browns will look to seal passing options for QB Tua Tagovailoa and generate heavy pressure, which has proven to be a tough task for defenses this season. Tagovailoa has only been sacked eight times in seven games, which is tied for 34th among QBs.

"We'll see what I have to do to get free and make sure they don't know where I'm at," Garrett said.

Garrett believes having Ward back will help buy him a bit more time to chase Tagovailoa.

"He's a top 3, top 5 (cornerback), wherever you want to put him," he said.

Photos: Dolphins Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Miami Dolphins

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
1 / 62

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
2 / 62

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
3 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
4 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
5 / 62

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
6 / 62

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
7 / 62

Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
8 / 62

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
9 / 62

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
10 / 62

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
11 / 62

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
12 / 62

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
13 / 62

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
14 / 62

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
15 / 62

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
16 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Jordan Meredith (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
17 / 62

Center Jordan Meredith (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
18 / 62

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
19 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
20 / 62

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
21 / 62

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
22 / 62

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
23 / 62

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
24 / 62

Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
25 / 62

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
26 / 62

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
27 / 62

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
28 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
29 / 62

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
30 / 62

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
31 / 62

A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
32 / 62

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
33 / 62

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
34 / 62

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
35 / 62

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
36 / 62

A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
37 / 62

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork and Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
38 / 62

Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork and Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
39 / 62

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
40 / 62

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
41 / 62

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
42 / 62

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
43 / 62

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
44 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
45 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
46 / 62

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
47 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
48 / 62

Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
49 / 62

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
50 / 62

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
51 / 62

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
52 / 62

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
53 / 62

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
54 / 62

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
55 / 62

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
56 / 62

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
57 / 62

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
58 / 62

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Nutrition Intern Danielle Julifs during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
59 / 62

Nutrition Intern Danielle Julifs during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
60 / 62

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Training Intern Maikee Migallos during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
61 / 62

Training Intern Maikee Migallos during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
62 / 62

Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Emerson continues to impress

Rookie CB M.J. Emerson Jr. was heavily leaned on to fill the void when Ward was absent, and his role might not shrink too much even though Ward has returned.

Emerson shined with his elevated snaps, picking up four pass breakups and providing stable coverage while playing nearly every defensive play the last three weeks. A third-round rookie, Emerson has impressed coaches with how quickly he's adjusted to NFL speed and already served as a key depth piece for the secondary.

"I think MJ has been really good going back to the spring," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think he is a guy who you love his mentality and you love how he just goes out there and is physical, fights and doesn't back down. I think that's half the battle a lot of times with corners.

"He has the right mental makeup. I think all of these reps that he gets in games only serve him as he continues on his career. I think young players, they get to play early and sometimes guys play earlier than you want, not necessarily the case of M.J., but he's gotten a ton of really good reps that I believe you could build on."

Bye week beneficial for Garrett

Garrett said the bye week allowed him to make some more progress in his recovery from his shoulder injury that he suffered in his car accident in September.

"It did me some good," he said. "Feeling better. Feeling stronger. It's feeling like a little bit more security around my shoulder and being able to use it a little bit more."

Even though he wasn't 100 percent, Garrett has still been a force in the last four games, totaling 4.5 sacks and working his way back near the top of the league's sack leaderboard. He's currently sixth in the league and is four sacks behind New England's Matthew Judon for the lead.

Related Links

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Recharged Browns 'have to keep it going' after bye week

The Browns are riding their rest from the bye week and momentum from a big Week 8 win into their preparations for Miami

news

News & Notes: Browns gush over James Hudson III's mammoth block on 2-point conversion

Hudson provided a block-of-the-year highlight candidate on a 2-point conversion play

news

News & Notes: TE Harrison Bryant prepared for possible expanded role

Bryant could be in for a big workload Monday if David Njoku and Pharaoh Brown are unavailable

news

News & Notes: Deion Jones ready to embrace bigger role after Browns debut

Jones is next up at middle linebacker after Jacob Phillips suffered a likely season-ending injury

news

News & Notes: Jacob Phillips, David Njoku dealing with injuries after Week 7

Phillips' pectoral injury is "likely" to be season-ending, while Njoku is "week-to-week" with an ankle injury

news

News & Notes: Joe Woods says 'we all have to get better' on defense

Woods admitted the defense as a whole has underperformed and needs solutions before a big divisional game in Baltimore

news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller 'doubtful' to play vs. Ravens

Teller was replaced by G Hjalte Froholdt against the Patriots due to a calf injury

news

News & Notes: Jacoby Brissett delivered postgame locker room speech after loss to Patriots

Kevin Stefanski and multiple players voiced their respect for Brissett to step up and address the team following a third consecutive loss

news

News & Notes: Greedy Williams feels 'crisp and clean' and ready to help Browns secondary

Williams could see a large role in his season debut due with Denzel Ward ruled out Sunday against the Patriots

news

News & Notes: Mike Priefer says K Cade York 'will be just fine' after two misses vs. Chargers

The Browns still have high confidence in their rookie kicker despite a rough outing last Sunday

news

News & Notes: Browns will do 'everything we can' to address run defense issues

The Browns are reviewing all the errors that led to a rough performance by the run defense Sunday against the Chargers

Advertising