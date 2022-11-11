News & Notes: Myles Garrett believes Denzel Ward 'primed for a big game'

Myles Garrett believes the Browns defense will get a huge boost from the return of CB Denzel Ward on Sunday in Miami.

"He's coming in with fresh legs," Garrett said. "Being able to come back with his wind, his stamina and his mental state of mind and physical fit, you can't ask for better.

"I think he's primed for a big game."

The Browns could certainly use one from Ward, who will play his first game Sunday since Week 5. He's been sidelined due to a concussion but will return for a big matchup between the Browns' secondary and Dolphins' top-tier pass game in Week 10.

Cleveland must contain WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who have teamed up to create one of the top receiving tandems in the league this season. The Browns, however, will be able to deploy a full-strength secondary — no one in either the cornerback or safety room is dealing with an injury, and they're in much better shape to face Hill and Waddle with Ward, a 2021 Pro Bowler, back in the mix.

"He's one of the top corners in the game still," Greg Newsome II said. "Obviously, having a talent like that on the field is always going to make everyone's job a lot easier. It's definitely great to have him back."

With a full-strength secondary, the Browns will look to seal passing options for QB Tua Tagovailoa and generate heavy pressure, which has proven to be a tough task for defenses this season. Tagovailoa has only been sacked eight times in seven games, which is tied for 34th among QBs.

"We'll see what I have to do to get free and make sure they don't know where I'm at," Garrett said.

Garrett believes having Ward back will help buy him a bit more time to chase Tagovailoa.