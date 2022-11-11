3 Browns players crack The Athletic's midseason All-Pro team

The regular season has reached its halfway point, and The Athletic has compiled their midseason All-Pro picks, as voted by their NFL staff.

Three Browns players cracked the list, which is tied with the Eagles for the most players from one team on the list.

Here's who made the cut.

RB Nick Chubb

With 841 rushing yards, Chubb is second behind Derrick Henry (870 yards) on the league's rushing leaderboard and is on pace for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. The Athletic also cited Chubb's career-best mark of 105 average rushing yards per game and league-leading 10 touchdowns.

Chubb received 39 votes, which is the third-most votes on the list behind Kansas City's Travis Kelce (48) and Miami's Tyreek Hill (47).

OG Joel Bitonio

The Athleticsaid Bitonio "remains one of the top interior linemen while helping pave the way for the third-leading rushing attack." They also listed Browns OG Wyatt Teller as a player worthy of consideration.

Bitonio (91.3) and Teller (85.3) both rank first and fourth, respectively, among all guards in Pro Football Focus' overall grades for the season. Bitonio received 36 votes, fourth-most on the list.

DE Myles Garrett