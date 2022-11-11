3 Browns players crack The Athletic's midseason All-Pro team

The Browns tied with the Eagles for the most players on the list

Nov 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

111122_AthleticAll-Pro

The regular season has reached its halfway point, and The Athletic has compiled their midseason All-Pro picks, as voted by their NFL staff.

Three Browns players cracked the list, which is tied with the Eagles for the most players from one team on the list.

Here's who made the cut.

RB Nick Chubb

With 841 rushing yards, Chubb is second behind Derrick Henry (870 yards) on the league's rushing leaderboard and is on pace for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. The Athletic also cited Chubb's career-best mark of 105 average rushing yards per game and league-leading 10 touchdowns.

Chubb received 39 votes, which is the third-most votes on the list behind Kansas City's Travis Kelce (48) and Miami's Tyreek Hill (47).

OG Joel Bitonio

The Athleticsaid Bitonio "remains one of the top interior linemen while helping pave the way for the third-leading rushing attack." They also listed Browns OG Wyatt Teller as a player worthy of consideration.

Bitonio (91.3) and Teller (85.3) both rank first and fourth, respectively, among all guards in Pro Football Focus' overall grades for the season. Bitonio received 36 votes, fourth-most on the list.

DE Myles Garrett

It's no surprise who the third player is on the list. Garrett is sixth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks and is on pace for his fifth-straight double-digit sack season.

Photos: Dolphins Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Miami Dolphins

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
1 / 62

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
2 / 62

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
3 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
4 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
5 / 62

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
6 / 62

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
7 / 62

Running back John Kelly (41) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
8 / 62

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
9 / 62

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
10 / 62

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
11 / 62

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
12 / 62

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
13 / 62

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
14 / 62

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
15 / 62

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
16 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Jordan Meredith (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
17 / 62

Center Jordan Meredith (60) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
18 / 62

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
19 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
20 / 62

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
21 / 62

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
22 / 62

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
23 / 62

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
24 / 62

Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
25 / 62

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
26 / 62

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
27 / 62

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
28 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
29 / 62

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
30 / 62

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
31 / 62

A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
32 / 62

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
33 / 62

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
34 / 62

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
35 / 62

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
36 / 62

A helmet during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
37 / 62

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork and Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
38 / 62

Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork and Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
39 / 62

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
40 / 62

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
41 / 62

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
42 / 62

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
43 / 62

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
44 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
45 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
46 / 62

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
47 / 62

Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson (16) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
48 / 62

Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
49 / 62

Wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
50 / 62

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
51 / 62

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
52 / 62

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
53 / 62

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
54 / 62

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
55 / 62

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
56 / 62

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
57 / 62

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
58 / 62

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Nutrition Intern Danielle Julifs during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
59 / 62

Nutrition Intern Danielle Julifs during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
60 / 62

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Training Intern Maikee Migallos during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
61 / 62

Training Intern Maikee Migallos during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.
62 / 62

Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 9, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Dolphins

Browns look to build on big win over the Bengals with their second consecutive victory in Miami

news

Browns activate RB Jerome Ford, sign DT Roderick Perry II to active roster

The Browns also waived DE Isaac Rochell and elevated 2 players from the practice squad

news

Burning Questions for Week 10 vs. Dolphins

The Browns are fresh off a bye and looking to build their momentum in Miami

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett believes Denzel Ward 'primed for a big game'

Garrett believes Ward can be a difference-maker for the defense in his first game back from a three-game absence due to a concussion

Advertising