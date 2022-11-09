Joe Haden's retirement becomes official with 1-day contract

Haden’s officially ended his career Tuesday as a Browns player

Nov 09, 2022 at 04:40 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

110922_Haden

The Browns on Tuesday officially signed CB Joe Haden to a one-day contract to retire with the team.

Haden, who spent the first seven years of his 12-year career in Cleveland, announced in October that he wanted to retire with the Browns. Haden was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 and totaled 19 interceptions in 90 games with the Browns. He's seventh all-time in NFL history with 155 pass breakups since the stat began to be tracked in 1994, and he leads the league in that category since he was drafted seventh overall from Florida in 2010. He's the Browns' all-time leader with 101 pass breakups.

Haden said he wanted to retire with the Browns because of his deep connection with the city’s deep fanbase, and the Browns honored his career in Week 8 against the Bengals when he was the honorary Dawg Pound Captain — and he also smashed a guitar before kickoff.

Related Content

news

Denzel Ward set to return vs. Dolphins

Ward has missed the last three games due to a concussion

news

Paul DePodesta breaks down Browns' 1st half, believes 'good things' ahead after bye week

DePodesta believes the Browns are moving in the right direction after showing signs of growth before the bye week

news

Sione Takitaki making most of increased LB role

Takitaki has been one of the Browns' top defensive players the last two games

news

News & Notes: Recharged Browns 'have to keep it going' after bye week

The Browns are riding their rest from the bye week and momentum from a big Week 8 win into their preparations for Miami

Advertising