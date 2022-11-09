Joe Haden's retirement becomes official with 1-day contract

The Browns on Tuesday officially signed CB Joe Haden to a one-day contract to retire with the team.
Haden, who spent the first seven years of his 12-year career in Cleveland, announced in October that he wanted to retire with the Browns. Haden was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 and totaled 19 interceptions in 90 games with the Browns. He's seventh all-time in NFL history with 155 pass breakups since the stat began to be tracked in 1994, and he leads the league in that category since he was drafted seventh overall from Florida in 2010. He's the Browns' all-time leader with 101 pass breakups.
Haden said he wanted to retire with the Browns because of his deep connection with the city’s deep fanbase, and the Browns honored his career in Week 8 against the Bengals when he was the honorary Dawg Pound Captain — and he also smashed a guitar before kickoff.