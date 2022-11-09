Joe Haden's retirement becomes official with 1-day contract

Haden, who spent the first seven years of his 12-year career in Cleveland, announced in October that he wanted to retire with the Browns. Haden was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 and totaled 19 interceptions in 90 games with the Browns. He's seventh all-time in NFL history with 155 pass breakups since the stat began to be tracked in 1994, and he leads the league in that category since he was drafted seventh overall from Florida in 2010. He's the Browns' all-time leader with 101 pass breakups.