Browns activate LB Deion Jones, elevate 2 players from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have activated LB Deion Jones from injured reserve. The team has also elevated LB Dakota Allen and CB Herb Miller from the practice squad.

Jones was acquired via trade with the Falcons on Oct. 10 and was designated for return from a shoulder injury on Oct. 12. Originally a second-round pick by Atlanta in 2016, Jones has appeared in 85 games with 83 starts. A Pro Bowl selection in 2017, he has registered 650 career tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Jones will wear No. 54.

Allen is in his fourth NFL season out of Texas Tech. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2019, Allen has appeared in 34 games with three starts. He has appeared in two games with the Browns this season. Allen will wear No. 56.

Miller is officially in his second NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. Initially signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Miller has appeared in 15 career games with the Buccaneers (four in 2020) and Browns (nine in 2021 and two in 2022). He has recorded three career tackles on defense and one interception, while adding eight stops and one fumble recovery on special teams. He will wear No. 29.