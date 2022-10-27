Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 8:15 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.
- The Browns are 2-5 and coming off a 23-20 loss to the Ravens. The Bengals are 4-3 and coming off a 35-17 win over the Falcons.
- The Bengals lead the all-time regular season series, 54-46. The Browns won the last game, 21-16, in Week 18 on Jan. 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
- Stop the Skid - The Browns are looking to end a four-game losing streak, which is the longest streak they've had since Kevin Stefanski became head coach in 2020.
- Division Battle - Week 8 is the second consecutive AFC North battle for the Browns, who own a 1-1 divisional record.
- Five Straight - The Browns are looking for their fifth straight win against the Bengals, which would be their longest win streak against them since they won seven straight between 1992-1995.
