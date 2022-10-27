How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2022

Oct 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 8:15 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 2-5 and coming off a 23-20 loss to the Ravens. The Bengals are 4-3 and coming off a 35-17 win over the Falcons.
  • The Bengals lead the all-time regular season series, 54-46. The Browns won the last game, 21-16, in Week 18 on Jan. 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Stop the Skid - The Browns are looking to end a four-game losing streak, which is the longest streak they've had since Kevin Stefanski became head coach in 2020.
  • Division Battle - Week 8 is the second consecutive AFC North battle for the Browns, who own a 1-1 divisional record.
  • Five Straight - The Browns are looking for their fifth straight win against the Bengals, which would be their longest win streak against them since they won seven straight between 1992-1995.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 4 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 8: 5 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

