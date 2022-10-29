Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns rule out 4 players, list 4 others as questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns will be without their top tight end, right guard and cornerback in Week 8

Oct 29, 2022 at 02:14 PM
The Browns on Saturday ruled out TE David Njoku (ankle), RG Wyatt Teller (calf), CB Denzel Ward (concussion) and OT Joe Haeg for Monday night's game against the Bengals.

TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion, neck), CB Greg Newsome II (oblique), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and CB Greedy Williams (illness) were all ruled questionable.

After Njoku initially wouldn't rule himself out for Monday, TE Harrison Bryant is now next in line for the top tight end role and could carry an even heavier role if Brown isn't able to play either. Cleveland also has Miller Forristall and Zaire Mitchell-Paden on the practice squad.

At cornerback, the Browns could be down as many as three of their top players, although Newsome and Williams both played all but one snap last week against Baltimore. Ward will miss his third straight game.

"It's one of those situations where you have to see who is available to you and you have to go play, and you have to go play our brand of football," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "If those guys can't go, the next man has to step up."

Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah showed up on the injury report after an injury that happened Sunday continued to linger.

"We'll see how the next 48 hours go, how he responds to treatment and those type of things," Stefanski said.

Teller will miss his second consecutive game and will likely be replaced again by Hjalte Froholdt, a fourth-year veteran who made his first NFL start last week.

Photos: Bengals Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
1 / 36

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
2 / 36

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
3 / 36

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
4 / 36

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
5 / 36

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
6 / 36

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
7 / 36

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
8 / 36

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The linebackers during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
9 / 36

The linebackers during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
10 / 36

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
11 / 36

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
12 / 36

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
13 / 36

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
14 / 36

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
15 / 36

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
16 / 36

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
17 / 36

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
18 / 36

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
19 / 36

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
20 / 36

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
21 / 36

A football during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
22 / 36

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
23 / 36

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
24 / 36

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
25 / 36

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
26 / 36

Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
27 / 36

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
28 / 36

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
29 / 36

Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
30 / 36

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
31 / 36

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The linebackers during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
32 / 36

The linebackers during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
33 / 36

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
34 / 36

Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
35 / 36

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.
36 / 36

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on October 27, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
