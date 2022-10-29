Injury Report: Browns rule out 4 players, list 4 others as questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns on Saturday ruled out TE David Njoku (ankle), RG Wyatt Teller (calf), CB Denzel Ward (concussion) and OT Joe Haeg for Monday night's game against the Bengals.

TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion, neck), CB Greg Newsome II (oblique), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and CB Greedy Williams (illness) were all ruled questionable.

After Njoku initially wouldn't rule himself out for Monday, TE Harrison Bryant is now next in line for the top tight end role and could carry an even heavier role if Brown isn't able to play either. Cleveland also has Miller Forristall and Zaire Mitchell-Paden on the practice squad.

At cornerback, the Browns could be down as many as three of their top players, although Newsome and Williams both played all but one snap last week against Baltimore. Ward will miss his third straight game.

"It's one of those situations where you have to see who is available to you and you have to go play, and you have to go play our brand of football," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "If those guys can't go, the next man has to step up."

Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah showed up on the injury report after an injury that happened Sunday continued to linger.

"We'll see how the next 48 hours go, how he responds to treatment and those type of things," Stefanski said.