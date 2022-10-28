News & Notes: TE Harrison Bryant prepared for possible expanded role

Harrison Bryant is ready to seize the moment, and he could get at least a few of them Monday against the Bengals as the Browns work through injuries in their tight ends room.

With David Njoku working with an ankle injury and Pharaoh Brown in concussion protocol, Bryant is the lone healthy tight end on the active roster. Neither Njoku nor Brown have been ruled out for the primetime matchup, but Bryant, a third-year vet, still seems likely to be the top tight end available for Cleveland as it heads into a must-win divisional battle.

"My goal every week is to be prepared to have an expanded role," Bryant said. "In terms of the game, you never know who's going to go down or what can transpire. Every week, I prepare to play every snap. Whatever I'm asked to do, I'm going out there to the best of my ability and help the team win."

Bryant has caught 14 passes for 114 yards this season and has been the second tight end option behind Njoku. A fourth-round pick from FAU in 2020, Bryant has been serviceable when called upon as both a passer and blocker and totaled six touchdowns his first two seasons.

He might not be changing the way he prepares for the game, but the Browns could change the way they typically deploy their tight ends if Njoku and Brown are both out. Cleveland has lessened the frequency of multi-tight end formations this season compared to past years under head coach Kevin Stefanski, but Bryant has still been given a decent portion of snaps so far this year.

If Njoku and Brown are out, the Browns would obviously look to call up at least one of their two practice squad tight ends in Miller Forristall and Zaire Mitchell-Paden, but they still could tweak portions of their offense that might only feature Bryant at the position.

"We're definitely ready for whatever scenarios unfold later in the week," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "We feel good about the guys who are available, regardless of who it is. It may look a little different than it has in the past if those guys can't make it, but we still have confidence in the guys who we will put out there, and we will have schemes available for the people and the personnel we put on the field."

Van Pelt has confidence in Bryant, and part of it stems from one of the last games Bryant held a featured role as a top tight end.

It happened his rookie season — and it was also against the Bengals. In Week 7 that year, Bryant played 40 snaps against Cincinnati and caught four of his five targets for a career-high 56 yards and two touchdowns, the only multi-touchdown game of Bryant's career.