David Bell and Isaac Rochell visit Jr. Browns Flag Football Program

Browns players David Bell and Isaac Rochell spent the evening with about 60 Jr. Browns players from the City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers. The night started with the kids running through a banner held by David and Isaac before transitioning into multiple flag football games and 1-on-1 drills and interactions with the players. The atmosphere was lively with a DJ playing music and food and drinks served to athletes and their families.
Through the Cleveland Browns partnership with the City of Cleveland Recreation Center, 52 Jr. Browns teams across the city receive Browns jerseys and flag kits for the more than 400 total participants for kids to play all year. Jr. Browns NFL FLAG is the Cleveland Browns official youth flag football program for children 5-14 years old. The program allows boys and girls to participate in one of the NFL's largest organized non-contact football leagues.
To learn more about the Jr. Browns NFL FLAG Program and how to get involved, visit here.