Browns place LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

Phillips suffered a pectoral injury Sunday against the Ravens that is likely season-ending

Oct 26, 2022 at 09:26 AM
The Browns on Wednesday placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve after he suffered a pectoral injury last Sunday against the Ravens.

Phillips, a third-round pick in 2020, has played in all seven games this season and started the last four at middle linebacker after LB Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 3. Phillips leads the defense with 46 tackles, a career-high, and has also recorded two sacks, two tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits. He totaled seven tackles in Week 7 against Baltimore before exiting the game with his injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Phillips' injury was likely season-ending and expressed sympathy for him after he missed all but four games last season due to a biceps injury.

"I feel for all of our guys when they are going through these," Stefanski said. "It's not fun to be hurt. It's not fun to be in the training room. It's not fun to go get surgery. Unfortunately, Jacob has had to do that. I know this, he responds when he has to do this. He works like crazy. I know he'll work like crazy to get back out there."

The Browns will likely turn to Deion Jones to start at middle linebacker. A seventh-year veteran and 2017 Pro Bowler, Jones was acquired via trade from the Falcons on Oct. 10 and registered five tackles Sunday in his Browns debut.

