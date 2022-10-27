David Njoku 'feeling better every day' from ankle injury, won't rule himself out yet vs. Bengals

If Njoku isn't ready to go, the Browns will lean more on third-year veteran Harrison Bryant and possibly Miller Forristall and Zaire Mitchell-Paden, the two tight ends on the practice squad. Fifth-year veteran TE Pharaoh Brown is also on the active roster, but he left Sunday's game early with a concussion and also did not practice Thursday.

Njoku has confidence in the tight ends behind him to fill the gap.

"We have amazing athletes in Harrison, Pharaoh, Miller, Zaire," he said. "I'm not too worried about picking up the slack. I know they work hard every day and prepare as if they are Tight End (No.) 1, so I would expect them to pick up where I left off. I'm excited to see them play."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will still be able to put together the offensive game plan they need if Njoku and Brown are both out, too.

"I think that is part of our challenge each week is who do you have available to you, and then put a gameplan together," Stefanski said. "With Pharaoh, his availability is unknown at this point with his concussion. Obviously, Harry is somebody who has played a ton of football for us. Had played really good football in the run game and pass game, so we're excited about him getting a little bit more of an opportunity. Then we have different ways that we can run our offense, but it is really incumbent upon us as a staff to put together a plan with the guys who are available to you."

The Browns hope the plan this week can include Njoku in it.