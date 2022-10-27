Community

Jacoby Brissett hosts annual "Halloween Fashion Show" at FirstEnergy Stadium

Jacoby Brissett hosted his annual “Halloween Fashion Show” for children served by The Littlest Heroes and University Hospitals

Oct 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM
FirstEnergy Stadium witnessed a few familiar faces in some unfamiliar uniforms with Halloween looming around the corner.

QB Jacoby Brissett and 13 of his Browns teammates gathered at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday to help kick off the Halloween season. As part of the "Halloween Fashion Show," patients battling cancer and other childhood illnesses had the opportunity to walk down the coveted "Browns Carpet" with a Browns player of their choosing.

Beginning three years ago, Brissett initiated this work by inviting children to partake in his initial Halloween-themed fashion show. Since then, he's taken this tradition to each team he has been with by working with local childhood illness organizations.

"Every year brings me so much joy to see the kids and the families who have endured so much and to be standing and smiling for such an awesome event," he said.

This year, Brissett was joined by Joel Bitionio, Harrison Bryant, Michael Dunn, Miller Forristall, Kareem Hunt, Ethan Pocic, Chase Winovich, Alex Wright, Greg Newsome, Cade York, D'Ernest Johnson, Anthony Walker and Joshua Dobbs.

Brissett and the Browns partnered with The Littlest Heroes and University Hospitals. Cleveland-based, The Littlest Heroes, aims to provide emergency financial support for families battling pediatric cancer and other childhood illnesses. For the past 20 years, over 10,000 lives across Northeast Ohio have been impacted by the organization's assistance and efforts. In conjunction with their efforts, Brissett hosted these families for the fashion show as well as activities including trick-or-treating and bag decoration.

To learn more about the off-field efforts displayed by players throughout the Northeast Ohio community, visit here.

Photos: Jacoby Brissett's Halloween Fashion Show

Jacoby Brissett's Halloween Fashion Show on October 24, 2022 in the Kardiac Club of FirstEnergy Stadium.

