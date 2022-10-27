News & Notes: Deion Jones ready to embrace bigger role after Browns debut

Deion Jones knocked some rust off Sunday in his Browns debut and is ready to embrace a full-time role at linebacker.

He needs to now after the Browns placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve Wednesday with a pectoral injury that is likely season-ending. Jones is next in line for the starting role at middle linebacker as well as the "green dot" duties that involve relaying play calls to the defense, and he feels ready for them after playing in his first game of the season Sunday in Baltimore.

"It was fun," Jones said. "It was good to be back out there, flying around and tackling. It was good."

Jones tallied a tackle for a loss and five total tackles in 33 snaps (52 percent) against the Ravens. He took over at middle linebacker when Phillips, who leads the Browns this season with 46 tackles, exited the game after initially splitting reps with him.

"That's a big loss for us," Jones said. "(I'm) just constantly on the grind, getting in the playbook, learning all I can learn and (want to) pick up from where he left off."

Jones, as well as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk, are the remaining linebackers for a room that already lost its top veteran, Anthony Walker Jr., due to a season-ending quad injury in Week 3.

The Browns acquired Jones, a Pro Bowler in 2017 who has totaled over 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons, on Oct. 10 to fill that gap, but they knew he'd need time to work back into being a full-time player.