Browns host 'Howl-o-ween' for Barking Backers members at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns hosted their first-ever Barking Backers event at FirstEnergy Stadium last Saturday with over 240 dogs participating in a fun afternoon of "Howl-o-ween" festivities.
Activities included dog-centric trick-or-treating stations, photo opportunities on field level and more interactive activities. Members of the Barking Backers Fan Club for Dogs, presented by Milk-Bone®, received invitations to attend the Howl-o-ween festivities and were encouraged to pick costumes for their pups.
The Browns provided the owners with several treats and goodies, including dog toy ropes from the team shop, ice cream and dog treats. Trick-or-treat stations included candy for owners, and each dog also had an opportunity to meet SJ at his doghouse.
