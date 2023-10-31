Barking Backers hosts Howl-O-Ween at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Barking Backers, the Official Fan Club for Dogs, hosted their second annual Howl-O-Ween event on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Members of Barking Backers were invited to bring their pups for a day of trick-or-treating around the main concourse.

Barking Backers members showed up sporting an array of costumes, from Browns-themed costumes such as jerseys or players, to lions, bees, skeletons and spiders, among other creative costumes.

As guests entered the stadium, they were greeted by Cruella De Vil who handed out a custom Barking Backers trick-or-treat bag and candy. Many also stopped to take a photo with Cruella.

Guests then walked throughout the concourse and could make stops along the way for treats for their pups. The first stop was at Milk-Bone — the presenting partner of Barking Backers — who gave away Milk-Bone and Pup-Peroni treats that their owners could take home for their four-legged friends. As they continued along the concourse, the next stop was at Pet Supplies Plus, who provided pup cups for the dogs as they waited to meet SJ and his puppies, Muni and Stripes.

The third stop was Embrace Pet Insurance, who offered pet owners Byte Tags to help track their pets as they ran around. The last stop on the main concourse was at the Pro Shop where guests could purchase Browns gear for their dogs and themselves. Finally, the trick-or-treat path led guests down to the field level where they got a picture with their pet to take home.

Saturday's event closed with a party on the concourse with drinks and snacks, as well as corn hole, photos and puppy crafts in the Paw-ty Zone. Chomps also made a featured appearance dressed up as Batman for one final photo opportunity.

Howl-O-Ween was a free event for all members of Barking Backers who registered for a one-hour time slot. The Official Fan Club for Dogs will hold one more event this season. Don't miss out on the next event and sign up to be a member of Barking Backers! Join now at BarkingBackers.com.