Season three of Barking Backers announced with enhanced events and partnerships

BEREA, Ohio – Barking Backers, the beloved Fan Club for Dogs, is proud to announce the launch of season three, presented by Milk-Bone in association with Embrace Pet Insurance and Pet Supplies Plus.
After a successful launch in 2022, Browns fans overwhelmingly joined the program by connecting their dogs to the Dawg Pound and laying claim to becoming the largest dog fan club in all professional sport with over 20,000 members. Along with the designation, members donated over $16,000 to Canine Assistants, a dog-centric philanthropic organization.
The new season launches today, April 22, and offers free and premium memberships. Refreshed premium membership kits are now available, which include a collectable dog tag, microfiber paw towel, reversable bandana, leash, magnetic photo frame, Milk-Bone products, an Embrace Pet Insurance ByteTag, and a Pet Supplies Plus dog toy, all inside a commemorative box. Premium members also have an opportunity for their dog to become the Barking Backers 'Dog of the Month'. Both membership options include custom certificates, quarterly newsletters and invites to in-person events.
The enhanced in-person events include Turf & Tails (a premium member only event, June 2024), Howl-O-Ween (October 2024) and Smooches & Pooches (February 2025).
"We're thrilled by the immense support for the Cleveland Browns Barking Backers fan club, which and we're excited to renew the program for another season," said Brent Rossi, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media, Haslam Sports Group. "The enthusiasm our fans have shown for our brand and their pets makes it a perfect fit."
For more information on Barking Backers and to join the dog fan club, visit BarkingBackers.com.
