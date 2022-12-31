Transactions

Browns sign LB Tae Davis to active roster, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Davis has played in three games this season

Dec 31, 2022 at 12:38 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad and placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hand) on injured reserve. In addition, the team has elevated RB John Kelly Jr. and DT Roderick Perry II from the practice squad.

Davis is in his fourth NFL season out of Chattanooga. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018, Davis has appeared in 43 career games with five starts. He has amassed 37 career tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections. He joined the Browns practice squad on Nov. 29 and appeared in three games this season. Davis will wear No. 56.

Kunaszyk appeared in all 15 games and recorded 11 tackles on defense and 11 tackles on special teams.

Kelly is a third-year player out of Tennessee. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2018, Kelly has appeared in 12 career games. He appeared in four games with the Browns in 2021 and has spent the entire 2022 season on the club's practice squad. Kelly will wear No. 41.

Perry is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois. He has appeared in one game this season. Perry will wear No. 64.

