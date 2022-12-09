Community

Browns host 2nd "Small Business Impact Program Showcase" in partnership with JumpStart

The Browns hosted their fourth event of the year with JumpStart to help provide resources and opportunities for local small business owners

Dec 09, 2022 at 10:20 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

120922_JumpStart

The Browns on Wednesday hosted their second Small Business Impact Program Showcase — as part of their partnership with JumpStart — inside the Kardiac Club at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The showcase offered local entrepreneurs from the Cleveland area a chance to pitch their business to a panel of three judges, similar to ABC's "Shark Tank" TV show, with the winner earning $10,000 for their business. All participants provided the judges with information about how their businesses have grown, challenges they face in their industries and stories about what drives them to become successful owners. The judges also asked them questions following their presentation.

Participants included iSlay Cakes, Unique’s Passion, Urbane Vodka, Hola Island Provisions, Pleasant Picnic and Gourmet Girl Custom Cupcakes, with Gourmet Girl earning the top prize of $10,000. All other entrepreneurs still received a $2,500 boost for their companies and graduation of JumpStart's 12-week long small business impact program to prepare them for their pitches.

"We've all learned a lot," said Adenike Harper, the owner of Gourmet Girl. "It's mind-blowing how much I've packed into my mind at this time, but to know that the Browns love the community and want to support us this way is awesome. As a Clevelander, you are automatically a Browns fan. I'm a Browns fan, and to know that I've been invested into by my team is major for me."

The second Small Business Impact Program Showcase is the final of four total events the Browns and JumpStart partnered to create in 2022. The Browns announced the partnership in August with JumpStart, an organization committed to helping entrepreneurs grow by providing high-impact services, pathways to capital and critical resource connections.

“Small Business Training Camp” and “First and Tech” Happy Hour event were previously hosted by the Browns and JumpStart in the late summer and fall and were designed to help educate and provide networking opportunities for entrepreneurs in the Cleveland area looking to elevate their small businesses.

"The variety of entrepreneurs that were exposed to the services and programming that jumpstart provides, in partnership via the support from the Browns, speaks to the commitment that both JumpStart and the Browns have to our community to encourage businesses to thrive in Northeast Ohio," said Lorne Novick, Chief Services Officer for JumpStart. "This is about retention. This is about helping businesses succeed in our entrepreneurial ecosystem, and helping the Northeast Ohio entrepreneurial ecosystem thrive. So the partnership that we've received from the brands and support we've received from the Browns, again, has taken that effort to an entirely different level."

The Showcase was also one of the events the Browns completed on Day 2 of “10 Days of Giving,” where Browns players, coaches and staff will participate in special community events and make meaningful contributions to deserving organizations or individuals.

Any interested business owners who would to participate in future entrepreneurial programs from JumpStart are encouraged to visit https://www.jumpstartinc.org/smallbiz/.

Related Content

news

Browns host annual "Milk and Cookies with the Rookies" courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast

Alex Wright and David Bell enjoyed games and cookies courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast with over 70 kids at FirstEnergy Stadium to kickoff the Browns' "10 Days of Giving"

news

Browns, Arby's Foundation reward strong attendance for students at Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary

Browns players joined students for fun activities, while Arby's Foundation donated $110,000 to "Stay in the Game!" Network

news

Browns Give Back hosts annual "10 Days of Giving"

Throughout "10 Days of Giving," spanning Dec. 6-15, Browns players, coaches and staff will participate in special community events and make meaningful contributions to deserving organizations or individuals

news

Joel Bitonio named Browns 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide

The award recognizes one member from each of the NFL's 32 clubs for their exceptional performance on the field and their dedication to the community

news

OHSAA Football State Championships set to take place in Canton

Seven high school football teams from Northeast Ohio will make their way to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the hopes of taking home a state title

news

Browns conclude Adapted Football League 2022 season

Over 100 participants played in the league and were all given jerseys courtesy of the Browns

news

Browns help Greater Cleveland Food Bank prep for holiday season through volunteer work

Browns players and staff members helped package over 24,000 meals and 500 turkeys for donations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

news

Browns to honor servicemen, servicewomen, veterans during Salute to Service game vs. Buccaneers

The team will incorporate various in-stadium gameday elements honoring local heroes

news

Browns, Marines host Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive in Week 12

Browns fans are encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need within Cuyahoga County

news

Browns to host annual Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive

The Toy Drive will take place before the Browns' game against the Buccaneers on Nov. 27

news

Browns welcome veterans, athletes from Adaptive Sports Ohio for wheelchair flag football clinic

Sione Takitaki, Tommy Togiai and Chase Winovich assisted the athletes for a variety of drills built to prepare them for a scrimmage

Advertising