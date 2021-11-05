What They're Saying

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland travels to Cincinnati for another big divisional matchup

Nov 05, 2021 at 04:10 PM

Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer



As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Bengals, we're checking out what they're saying in Cincinnati about the game.

When you have a pass rush like they have, you're always going into the game thinking about it. You understand that you have to get the ball out of your hands quickly and affect him in certain ways. You're always thinking about a guy like that. Bengals QB Joe Burrow on facing Myles Garrett and the Browns' pass rush

Joe Burrow: "End Of The Day, It Comes Down To Being A Ballplayer"

I doubt it. I doubt it. Probably between me and Grant (Delpit), of course. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on if he'll have any smack talk with Jarvis Landry. Landry, Chase and Delpit all attended LSU.

Ja'Marr Chase: "I'm Looking To Be A Better, Smarter Receiver"

You talk about the run game first. Cleveland coming into the game was the No. 1 rushing team in the league. Chubb is one of the better backs in our league. He's a big, strong guy so we have to do a great job of wrapping up. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on facing Nick Chubb

Quick Hits: Bengals Expect Copycat Browns; Higgins Tees Up First Big Day Of Season; Anarumo Applauds Hilton's Tackle

This week is a big one. It's our first home divisional game. We know our crowd is going to bring a tremendous amount of energy. We've got to be ready to match that and finish the first half of this season strong. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Taylor-Made Takes: 'I Expect Our Guys To Handle It The Right Way'

They have great weapons. They have a strong identity. They're pretty consistent with who they are. They've got a bitter taste in their mouth as well, finishing with Pittsburgh last week. We know we're going to get their best shot, and we have to be ready for it. Taylor on the Browns offense

Taylor-Made Takes: 'I Expect Our Guys To Handle It The Right Way'

"It's not about them. It's about me and this team going 3-0 in the division. I can't let people take up that mental space." Bengals DT and former Browns player Larry Ogunjobi on facing his former team

Larry Ogunjobi's Thoughts Are On The Plan And Not Revenge Inside The Bengals Front For Battle Of Ohio

Those two ends are fantastic players. There's not a whole lot of protection schemes you have for them, other than you just have to block them. They've been pretty good at not letting people do that for most of the season. Bengals OC Brian Callahan on stopping the Browns' pass rush

Brian Callahan News Conference | November 4, 2021

They're great at running the ball. They have two great backs right now, and obviously three if you include (Kareem) Hunt right now, but he's hurt. They have a great deep pass game and intermediate pass game, and they like to use the quarterback and move him with boots and play action. They're a very solid team, and obviously we know what they did last year as a team. Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie on the Browns offense

Chidobe Awuzie News Conference | November 4, 2021

I think he's continuing to develop as a pass rusher. I feel like he has more moves that he uses regularly. He doesn't rely on just his speed and power. We're all in the NFL and learning, trying to get better, and he definitely has. Bengals OL Jonah Williams on facing the Browns' D-Line

Jonah Williams News Conference | November 4, 2021

