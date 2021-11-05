What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Bengals, we're checking out what they're saying in Cincinnati about the game.
When you have a pass rush like they have, you're always going into the game thinking about it. You understand that you have to get the ball out of your hands quickly and affect him in certain ways. You're always thinking about a guy like that. Bengals QB Joe Burrow on facing Myles Garrett and the Browns' pass rush
I doubt it. I doubt it. Probably between me and Grant (Delpit), of course. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on if he'll have any smack talk with Jarvis Landry. Landry, Chase and Delpit all attended LSU.
You talk about the run game first. Cleveland coming into the game was the No. 1 rushing team in the league. Chubb is one of the better backs in our league. He's a big, strong guy so we have to do a great job of wrapping up. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on facing Nick Chubb
This week is a big one. It's our first home divisional game. We know our crowd is going to bring a tremendous amount of energy. We've got to be ready to match that and finish the first half of this season strong. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor
They have great weapons. They have a strong identity. They're pretty consistent with who they are. They've got a bitter taste in their mouth as well, finishing with Pittsburgh last week. We know we're going to get their best shot, and we have to be ready for it. Taylor on the Browns offense
"It's not about them. It's about me and this team going 3-0 in the division. I can't let people take up that mental space." Bengals DT and former Browns player Larry Ogunjobi on facing his former team
Those two ends are fantastic players. There's not a whole lot of protection schemes you have for them, other than you just have to block them. They've been pretty good at not letting people do that for most of the season. Bengals OC Brian Callahan on stopping the Browns' pass rush
They're great at running the ball. They have two great backs right now, and obviously three if you include (Kareem) Hunt right now, but he's hurt. They have a great deep pass game and intermediate pass game, and they like to use the quarterback and move him with boots and play action. They're a very solid team, and obviously we know what they did last year as a team. Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie on the Browns offense
I think he's continuing to develop as a pass rusher. I feel like he has more moves that he uses regularly. He doesn't rely on just his speed and power. We're all in the NFL and learning, trying to get better, and he definitely has. Bengals OL Jonah Williams on facing the Browns' D-Line