Browns 'laser-focused' as they dial up focus for big game in Cincinnati

The Browns on Wednesday dialed up their focus on the task at hand as outside speculation swirled about what Odell Beckham Jr.'s excusal from Wednesday's practice would mean for his future in Cleveland.

That, of course, is Sunday's game with the Bengals, a pivotal AFC North showdown for two teams coming off disappointing Week 8 losses.

"We work really hard in this building to concern ourselves with things that are going on in this building and concern ourselves with the Cincinnati Bengals," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That's really where we get laser-focused on the task at hand."

Beckham was not among those who took the field for Wednesday's practice, the first of the week at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. He was excused for the day while his representatives and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry continued their ongoing conversations. Late Monday, Beckham's father, Odell Sr., posted a video on Instagram that highlighted moments in which his son appeared to be open for a pass but didn't get the ball.

Asked if the Browns were preparing to play without Beckham on Sunday, Stefanski said he was just worried about what was on his plate for Wednesday.

That's because the Browns have a big challenge ahead of them Sunday in Cincinnati, no matter who is or isn't on the field. Cleveland is looking to rebound after a disappointing loss to the Steelers against a resurgent Bengals team that is also looking to bounce back. The Bengals, who boast one of the league's most dynamic offenses, are coming off a surprising 34-31 loss to the New York Jets that sent them out of first place in the AFC North and dropped them to 5-3 on the season.