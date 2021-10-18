Browns D pushing to 'be on point at all times,' move on quickly from loss

Field goals on Arizona's next three possessions offered some hope of improvement — and the Browns offense scored two touchdowns in that span to close the gap — but two more Cardinals touchdowns in the final half erased any progress.

Hopkins was alone in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard score in the third quarter. A.J. Green got behind the defense for another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Busted coverages and poor execution were biting the defense again, and there wasn't enough time to bounce back.

"We've got to go back to the film and see what we have to correct," Ward said. "It's just communication. We've got to be on the same page, spread the call across the field and execute our assignment."

The defense has shown it can be a much more complete group before.

Just two weeks ago, the group ranked among the NFL's best after holding opponents to single digits in back-to-back games, the first time Cleveland had accomplished the feat since 1995. That achievement led to two wins against the Bears and Texans, and they were confident they could keep the strong play going against the Chargers and Cardinals — two of the best offenses in the NFL.

If the Browns could stop them, they could've placed a legitimate claim toward owning one of the NFL's top defenses.

Instead, the opposite happened, and losses have only revealed that the group has much more work to do.

"We're a 3-3 football team, and we played like it," Stefanski said. "Just very, very average. We're average across the board. We all have to get better."

The Browns' next opportunity to show improvement is only four days away.

Cleveland will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night and look to prevent its losing streak from stretching to three games. There won't be as much time to review film, rest and game plan for the Broncos, who are on a three-game losing streak themselves, but the Browns are prepared to make the most of the 96 hours they'll have in the week to get better.