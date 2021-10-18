Inside the Game

Presented by

Browns D pushing to 'be on point at all times,' move on quickly from loss

The Browns allowed an opponent to put up too many points for the second consecutive week. Now, they have four days to correct errors and bounce back

Oct 17, 2021 at 09:31 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

After allowing another opponent to pile up points for the second consecutive week, members of the Browns defense had no choice but to be up front about the errors plaguing their unit and stopping them from reaching the standards they established before the season.

Miscommunication. Blown coverages. Lack of game-changing plays. All of those weren't supposed to be problems the Browns needed to emphasize after Week 6, but following a 37-14 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, they have no choice.

The defense is not where it wants to be, and the Browns (3-3) are struggling because of it.

"We're not rushing like we're supposed to. We're not covering like we're supposed to," DE Myles Garrett said. "We've got to be on point at all times. We weren't where we were supposed to be."

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 20 of his 30 pass attempts for 229 yards and four touchdowns, the second consecutive week a quarterback has passed for four scores against the Browns. An additional 144 rushing yards paved the way for Arizona's big day, too. No interceptions were recorded, and no fumbles were recovered even though Murray fumbled four times.

Other than two sacks, the defense failed to create any big plays to swing the game — and their problems were evident from the first two drives. 

Arizona built a 14-0 lead with two touchdowns and punctured the group with passes to open receivers. WR Christian Kirk caught the first pass after he zipped to the back of the end zone and created space from a defender to make a catch. Three-time All Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins grabbed the second score, made possible after a few juke moves around Browns defenders. 

From there, the Browns faced an uphill battle.

"It's all just communication," CB Denzel Ward said. "Everybody's got to echo the calls and make sure we're on the same page."

Photos: Week 6 - Cardinals at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Cardinals in week six

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 33

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Field goals on Arizona's next three possessions offered some hope of improvement — and the Browns offense scored two touchdowns in that span to close the gap — but two more Cardinals touchdowns in the final half erased any progress. 

Hopkins was alone in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard score in the third quarter. A.J. Green got behind the defense for another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Busted coverages and poor execution were biting the defense again, and there wasn't enough time to bounce back.

"We've got to go back to the film and see what we have to correct," Ward said. "It's just communication. We've got to be on the same page, spread the call across the field and execute our assignment."

The defense has shown it can be a much more complete group before.

Just two weeks ago, the group ranked among the NFL's best after holding opponents to single digits in back-to-back games, the first time Cleveland had accomplished the feat since 1995. That achievement led to two wins against the Bears and Texans, and they were confident they could keep the strong play going against the Chargers and Cardinals — two of the best offenses in the NFL.

If the Browns could stop them, they could've placed a legitimate claim toward owning one of the NFL's top defenses. 

Instead, the opposite happened, and losses have only revealed that the group has much more work to do.

"We're a 3-3 football team, and we played like it," Stefanski said. "Just very, very average. We're average across the board. We all have to get better."

The Browns' next opportunity to show improvement is only four days away.

Cleveland will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night and look to prevent its losing streak from stretching to three games. There won't be as much time to review film, rest and game plan for the Broncos, who are on a three-game losing streak themselves, but the Browns are prepared to make the most of the 96 hours they'll have in the week to get better.

"We have to lick our wounds, we have to come in tomorrow and move on," Stefanski said. "That is just how you have to do it when you have a game Thursday night."

Related Content

news

Browns don't 'make enough plays to win' in a game that needed a lot

Whenever the Browns made a play, the Chargers always seemed to have a response
news

Browns D proves it can hold up against 'anybody and everybody'

The defense has now held opponents to single-digits in consecutive games for the first time since 1995
news

Myles Garrett sets challenge for Browns D, helps them meet it with record-breaking performance

Garrett and the Browns defense each made history Sunday with one of the most memorable defensive performances in franchise history
news

Baker Mayfield 'really sharp' after suffering shoulder injury

Mayfield suffered shoulder soreness after absorbing a hit in the second quarter and was perfect once he returned to the game
news

Browns 'didn't play our best when it mattered,' regret poor 2nd-half performance vs. Chiefs

The Browns surrendered 23 points in the second half and failed to put together a full 60-minute quality effort vs. Kansas City
news

Baker Mayfield believes 'our guys are ready' after quick, efficient work in final preseason game

Mayfield and a few other offensive starters scored a touchdown in the two offensive drives they were given Sunday in Atlanta
news

KhaDarel Hodge gets back in the end zone and keeps on strumming

Hodge broke out his signature guitar celebration in grand fashion Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah hungry to improve even more after impressive Browns debut

After initially admitting he wasn't quite caught up to NFL speed two days before his first preseason game, JOK provided plenty of evidence Saturday that suggested the opposite
news

We Want More: Browns celebrate postseason berth but quickly shift focus to next big game

The Browns snapped an 18-year playoff drought and are setting their sights on ensuring their stay in the playoffs will last
news

Browns 'did the things you can't do,' leave no room for excuses after loss to Jets

Players and coaches pinned blame only on themselves after falling short in New York
news

Baker Mayfield 'lights out' as Browns offense coasts to win over Giants

Mayfield added yet another memorable performance to what's already been a massive 2020 season
Advertising