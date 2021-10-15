Kareem Hunt ready to 'hold it down' in Browns backfield

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered his injury near the end of the Browns' Week 5 game in Los Angeles and couldn't offer any timeline beyond Sunday for when Chubb could return.

He did, however, express faith in Hunt to ensure there's no drop-off in rushing totals. He's contributed 295 of the Browns' 938 rushing yards and has averaged 5.4 yards per carry, which is seventh in the league (minimum 6.25 rushes per game).

"Anytime you're without a player of Nick's caliber, guys have to step up," Stefanski said. "It's never one person who replaces Nick Chubb. Obviously, we feel really strong about Kareem and what he is capable of, but guys have to step up."

Hunt is confident he'll be able to carry the load despite battling injuries himself. He practiced for the first time this week Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with wrist and knee injuries. He's listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

"I felt pretty good," Hunt said, "so we're going to see how it goes Sunday and make it happen. I'm feeling good enough."

In addition to Hunt, the Browns likely will lean more on three-year veteran D'Ernest Johnson and sixth-round rookie Demetric Felton.

All three backs will be tasked to make plays against a Cardinals defense that has struggled to contain the run but has still held opponents off the scoreboard. Arizona ranks 28th in the league against the run but is sixth in points allowed and 12th in total defense. J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones highlight a few of the big men the Cardinals have up front, though Jones' status for Sunday is up in the air due to a positive COVID-19 test. He's second in the NFL with five sacks, all of which were recorded in Week 1.