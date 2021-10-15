Sione Takitaki carries on spirit of late father, strives to be 'a spark' with contributions for cancer patients

Sione Takitaki knows how hard it can be to maintain positivity throughout the uncertain, difficult battle against cancer.

When Takitaki was 14, he watched as his father, Vaimaua, went through the battle himself with adenocarcinoma and metastasis forms of cancer. Vaimaua passed away after a seven-month fight, which devastated Takitaki, the youngest of seven siblings.

"My father, just like all fathers, was the glue to the family," Takitaki said. "My dad was a great man who taught me great values and how to be a good person. Going through that time and just thinking back, it was devastating. It took my family a while to bounce back from that because of what he meant to all of us."

Takitaki leaned on his big family to push ahead together and accomplish things in their lives that would make his father proud. The "man of the house" was gone for the Takitaki family, but he raised them to fight through adversity — no matter what size or form it came in.

For Takitaki, a third-year linebacker for the Browns, forging a path to the NFL was his way of achieving that, and now he's committed to using his platform to help bring positivity to others fighting similar battles as his father.

Takitaki is one of several Browns players frequently looking to make a difference in the worldwide fight against cancer. Last week, he and defensive end Myles Garrett made virtual visits to University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, where they spoke to cancer patients and spent time getting to know them — as well as answering any questions they had about football.