Injury Report: Nick Chubb ruled out, 10 listed questionable vs. Cardinals

The Browns have a number of players dealing with injuries heading into Week 6

Oct 15, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Andrew Gribble

The Browns will be without one of their offensive stars Sunday against the Cardinals.

RB Nick Chubb, who ranks second in the league with 523 rushing yards, didn't practice all week and was officially ruled out for Sunday's game. He was one of two Browns to get that distinction, joining LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen).

"We ruled him out for this week," Stefanski said. "I am not going to go past this game."

The Browns listed 10 key contributors as questionable for the game, a list that includes both of the team's starting offensive tackles and six defensive players. They are: DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow), T Jack Conklin (knee), DE Myles Garrett (knee/ankle), CB A.J. Green (shoulder/knee), RB Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (knee/ankle), CB Greg Newsome (calf), C JC Tretter (knee), CB Denzel Ward (neck) and T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle).

Of the 10, only Conklin and Wills did not practice in some capacity Friday.

"We listed those guys as questionable and see how it goes over the next 48 hours," Stefanski said.

When Wills and Conklin were sidelined during last week's loss to the Chargers, Blake Hance played left tackle and rookie James Hudson III lined up on the right side.

"I thought both guys acquitted themselves fairly well," Stefanski said. "They are working real hard to get better every single day."

Chubb and Hunt have typically split the snaps down the middle while pacing the Browns to No. 1 rankings in most of the NFL's rushing categories. The Browns have cleared at least 150 rushing yards in each of their five games and have found the end zone 12 times via the ground.

Without Chubb, the Browns could rely more on rookie Demetric Felton and veteran D'Ernest Johnson, who carried a significant load last year when Chubb was sidelined with a knee injury.

"Anytime you are without a player of Nick's caliber, guys have to step up," Stefanski said. "It is never one person who replaces Nick Chubb. Obviously, we feel real strong about Kareem and what he is capable of, but guys have to step up."

Early Friday, the Browns designated WR Jarvis Landry (knee) to return from injured reserve. Landry would be eligible to return to play as early as Sunday's game, but the Browns would need to elevate him beforehand.

Asked if Landry could be potentially elevated before Sunday, Stefanski said, "we'll see."

