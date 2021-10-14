What They're Saying

What the Cardinals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Arizona as it looks to stop the Cardinals' undefeated start to the season

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Cardinals, we're checking out what they're saying in Arizona about the game.

This isn't bigger. We're not about to make it the Super Bowl ... Bake is a great player. I watched it first-hand each and every day — how hard he worked, make throws that a lot of people can't make. I saw it all and I can legitimately say he's like that." Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on facing Baker Mayfield, a former college teammate and current close friend

As Rematch With Baker Mayfield Looms, Kyler Murray Proven Franchise QB For Cardinals

They're a very, very good running team. They run it very well. They have two backs who are extremely talented and can make the runs, break the tackles, see the holes and have great vision. We've faced some great running backs this year already, and there's two more on this docket right here. Cardinals DE JJ Watt on facing the Browns' league-leading rushing attack

Watt: 'Just Doing What I'm Asked To Do'

Every game is decided in the trenches, to be honest with you ... This is a very talented defensive front and some of the best D-Linemen in the league. You've got an All-Pro in (No.) 95 and a former All-Pro in (No.) 90. You've got a guy that's really hungry in 55 that wants to play a lot of football. We've got to find a way to get it done. Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum on facing the Browns defensive line

Beachum: 'We Got To Find A Way To Execute'

We've been preparing for them for a while, really. Just little by little. They have a really good offensive line and two good backs and a coaching staff that believes in establishing the run game. It's one of our main focuses this week, so it's going to be a big challenge for us. DL Corey Peters on facing the Browns offense

Peters: 'It's Going To Be A Big Challenge'

I had a chance to play with Odell when I was in New York with the Giants. We all know what he's capable of doing. Baker Mayfield, he's a good, young quarterback. They have talent all across the board. We know we have our work cut out because they have an outstanding running game ... We know we have to stop the run first, and that's going to be our No. 1 objective. Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton on the Browns' offense

Hamilton: 'My Best Game Is Yet To Come'

They've done a great job building that roster with athletes. They fly around and they're physical. It'll definitely be one of the most talented rosters we've seen this season. Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on facing the Browns defense

Kingsbury On Murray: 'We're Still Growing With Him'

