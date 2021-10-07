Anthony Walker Jr. looking to give Browns D a 'tremendous boost'

Anthony Walker Jr. wasn't afraid to admit he's had fun watching the Browns defense from the sidelines rather than on the field over the last three games.

Walker, a five-year veteran at linebacker, hasn't been able to play since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury that forced him to spend three weeks on Injured Reserve. In that span, the Browns defense has achieved a few historical feats — they've held an opponent to single digits in consecutive games for the first time since 1995 — and have quickly built a case to becoming one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Now, Walker is one step closer to re-joining them. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and was back at practice this week, providing the same positive spirit and teaching abilities that have already made him so valuable to the defense.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday the team would need to see Walker practice throughout the week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

"It's been fun to watch," Walker told reporters Thursday. "The guys are clicking on all cylinders right now. Being able to stop the run and then rush coverage has been great, and getting off the field on third down. I'm definitely looking forward to keep trending in that right direction."

Walker's return will certainly help them continue to climb.

He played in 62 snaps, 95 percent of the defense's total snap count, in Week 1 before suffering his injury in practice the following week. His speed and tackling abilities were evident in that game alone, as he tallied a team-leading 10 tackles and played a large role in holding the Chiefs' rushing game to just 74 yards. Walker picked up where he left off from his four previous seasons with the Colts, where he recorded 90 or more tackles in the last year and stacked two seasons of 105 and 124 tackles in 2018 and 2019.

Walker continued to participate in meetings and maintain his role as one of the outspoken voices of the defense while on IR. He's one of the players who frequently speaks up in a meeting defensive players arrange every Thursday to break down film and ensure everyone is on the same page, and coaches and teammates have commended Walker for keeping an upbeat attitude and helping the defense make a remarkable rise in his absence.