News & Notes: CB Greg Newsome II ruled out for 2nd straight game; wait-and-see on other injured players

The Browns had a lengthy list of players not available for practice Wednesday, but only one is assuredly out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

CB Greg Newsome II (calf) will miss his second consecutive game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. Newsome hasn't practiced since he suffered the injury late in the action of the Browns' Week 3 win over the Bears.

Newsome was among the nine key contributors who did not practice Wednesday, the team's first of the week at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as it prepares for its cross-country trip to face the 3-1 Chargers. The others included DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), CB Denzel Ward (neck), T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle/knee).

"With all of those guys, we will see how the week goes," Stefanski said. "Just being smart about some of those things."

T Chris Hubbard (triceps), who hasn't played since Week 1 but returned to practice last week, will be monitored throughout the week, Stefanski said. His availability will not have an effect on the status of Wills, who has missed snaps in each of the past three games while playing through an ankle injury.

"We make these decisions with the information available to us," Stefanski said Monday. "It was unfortunate that he got his ankle caught there, but everything is on the table there."

Hubbard was the first option off the bench when Wills suffered his ankle injury Week 1 in Kansas City. In Weeks 2 and 3, Blake Hance filled the void when Wills came off the field. This past Sunday, fourth-round rookie James Hudson III played the final 21 snaps.

"He is getting better," Stefanski said of Hudson. "He is somebody who we get a good look at him at practice, and he gets a lot of good reps. Part of Jed being out at some of these practices has given him an opportunity to get some really good reps. I think he is progressing and working really hard."

LB Anthony Walker Jr. was back on the practice field Wednesday after the Browns designated him to return from injured reserve. The Browns have until Saturday to decide if they want to elevate Walker, who has missed the past three games, for Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

"With any of these guys coming off of an injury, we just have to see," Stefanski said. "We have seen them move around in their rehab but definitely want to see the practice football first."