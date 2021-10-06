Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at 4:05 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Matchup
- The Browns are 3-1 and coming off a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Chargers are 3-1 after beating the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14.
- The Chargers lead the all-time series, 17-9-1. The Chargers won the last matchup, 38-14, on Oct. 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Big Game— Sunday's matchup is one of just two games on the NFL slate that pits two 3-1 teams against each other.
- Defense! — The Browns are coming off their second straight game in which they limited their opponent to single-digit points, marking the first such occurrence since 1995. If they do it for a third consecutive game, it'd be the first time that's happened since 1976.
- Charged Up — The Los Angeles offense, led by second-year QB Justin Herbert, has been one of the best in the NFL, especially in the last two weeks. The Chargers rank sixth in the NFL in passing offense and are in the top half of the league in rushing offense.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Noon, ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 4:05 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
