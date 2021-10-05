Browns Mailbag: How much have the Browns improved against tight ends?

Five-question Tuesday with Week 5 — already?! — on the horizon.

Let's do it!

The Browns will have an entertaining season as the schedule is much tougher than last year. Can they keep things going in Los Angeles against a potent offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

You're onto something with that schedule, especially when you consider the Browns' extra game via the expanded 17-game slate is against the NFL's last remaining undefeated team (Arizona). That's a problem for Week 6, though. For now, we're talking about Week 5 and a Chargers team that looks to have things cooking under first-year coach Brandon Staley.

It starts on offense, where Herbert appears to be even better than he was as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. The stats are good and they still don't do his performance justice. The Chargers are sixth in the NFL in passing offense and rank in the top half of the league rushing the ball. Veteran WR Keenan Allen continues to be a tough cover while Mike Williams is producing at his highest level since entering the league a few years back. Most importantly for the Chargers, their offensive line is much better thanks to the offseason signing of C Corey Linsley and first-round selection of LT Rashawn Slater.

Defensively, the Chargers have two bona fide stars in DE Joey Bosa and S Derwin James. Both players have battled injuries throughout their careers, but they're both healthy now and have served as a big reason why Los Angeles ranks ninth in total defense and seventh in points allowed per game.

The Browns are 3-1 just like the Chargers and winners of three straight. They've done it with a lot of defense and a ground-controlling, clock-running offense that leads the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Simply put this is one of the highest-profile matchups in the NFL heading into Week 5 because both of these teams look like they'll be playing football well into January.

What are the Chargers weaknesses? Will Myles Garrett be able to get a Chicago-like game? — Joe A., Loxahatchee, Florida

The Chargers don't have many — they're 3-1, after all — but they've struggled a bit against the run. Even after allowing just 48 rushing yards to the Raiders on Monday, the Chargers are 29th in the NFL in rush defense. In their first three games, the Chargers allowed 170 rushing yards per game. That's fairly close to the Browns' league-leading 177 rushing yards per game.

The Chargers also struggled a bit in the red zone at the start of the season, going 2-of-6 in a season-opening win at Washington and 1-of-4 in their Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. The Browns defense has faced just two red zone situations in the last two weeks, but this could be an area where it could really help the offense by limiting the Chargers to 3's instead of 7's.

As far as Garrett goes, what happened against the Bears is a tall ask on a weekly basis. That said, Garrett was still really, really good Sunday in Minnesota. Though he finished with just 0.5 sacks, his effect on the game was invaluable.

Why doesn't special teams do some trick plays like Reggie Hodges did? I love that play! — Judy C., Chugwater