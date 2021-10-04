Baker Mayfield: 'I've got to do better' after Week 4 performance

Baker Mayfield didn't want to sugarcoat anything Sunday when he stood at the postgame interview podium to discuss one of his worst starts in the last year.

Mayfield's performance, by his own standards, in the Browns' 14-7 win over the Vikings wasn't good enough. His 155 passing yards were his lowest since Week 9 of last season. His quarterback rating was a 59.5, marking just the sixth time in his four-year career that it sunk below 60. His game was plagued by missed opportunities and three sacks — one on fourth down and another on a third down.

Even though his first interview question was about the defense, which dominated the Vikings and was the biggest reason why the Browns left Minneapolis with their third win, Mayfield let everyone know right away how he felt about his game.

"(They were) good enough for us to win when I'm playing quarterback like that," Mayfield said. "Thankfully they played like that … There's a lot of easy throws there that I think I missed."

Mayfield's 15 completions were his lowest since Week 10 of last season, when he completed just 12 passes against the Eagles in a game where the passing department was mired by wind and rain.

But there were no such weather impediments inside the dome of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, where coach Kevin Stefanski spent 14 years handling a variety of offensive duties before he became the head coach in Cleveland. He helped Mayfield discover a new gear over their first 21 games together, but the duo didn't reach that level in their 22nd.

Stefanski took accountability for the performance, too.

"No, I'd have to look at it," he said at first when asked if he could pinpoint the reasoning behind Mayfield's missed throws.