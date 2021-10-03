By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns D delivers back-to-back single-digit efforts for 1st time since '95

Cleveland’s defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and nothing else

Oct 03, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most impressive stats from the Browns' 14-7 win over the Vikings.

1995 — That was the last time the Browns allowed single-digit points in consecutive games.

20 — The Browns have allowed just 20 points in their last 10 quarters. That stretch has included just two touchdowns and two field goals.

1 — Turnovers forced by the Browns. Greedy Williams' interception in the fourth quarter gave the Browns the advantage for the game. Under Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have never lost when they win the turnover battle.=

184 — Rushing yards for the Browns, who out-gained the Vikings on the ground by 119 yards. Cleveland has cleared 150 rushing yards in all four of its games this season.

100 — Rushing yards for Nick Chubb, marking the 18th time he's cleared the century mark for his career.

6 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who split one with Denzel Ward in Sunday's win.

5 — Third downs converted by Minnesota's offense. The Browns limited Minnesota to just three third-down conversions after the Vikings' opening drive.

13 — Punts forced by the Browns defense in the past two games.

3 — Field goals from 50+ by Chase McLaughlin in the Browns' first four games. McLaughlin made a 53-yarder in Sunday's fourth quarter to extend Cleveland's lead to seven. McLaughlin is the first Browns kicker to make three FGs from 50+ yards since Phil Dawson, who had seven in 2012.

35:32: Time of possession for the Browns, who dominated the stat for a third straight week.

3 — Wins for the Browns, marking the second straight year they've started the season 3-1.

Photos: Week 4 - Browns at Vikings Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Vikings in week four

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
