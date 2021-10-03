3 Big Takeaways: Greedy Williams waited years for a moment like Sunday's

The Browns are 3-1 for the second straight season, but this Week 4 performance couldn't have been more different than last year's.

In 2020, the Browns scored their third win by scoring, scoring and scoring some more in a wild shootout with the Cowboys. On Sunday, the Browns just needed to hit double digits to come away winners in the 14-7 defensive battle with the Vikings.

That's why we're honing our focus on the defense in this edition of 3 Big Takeaways, and it starts with one of the biggest plays in Sunday's win.

1. Greedy Williams waited years for a moment like Sunday's

Greedy Williams wasn't thinking about 2020 — his lost season because of a frustrating shoulder injury — after Sunday's game.

He wasn't even thinking about 2019 — his rookie season that included 12 starts.

It was 2018 that came to mind when Williams met with reporters after the Browns' 14-7 victory. That was when Williams, the former LSU star, last had an interception. It came early that season, too, so Williams had plenty of reason to feel like he was long overdue to get the ball in his hands.

"I slept on it all night," Williams said.

Williams ended that drought at a pivotal moment in Sunday's win.

With the Browns clinging to a 14-7 lead after a Chase McLaughlin field goal, Williams gave the ball right back to the offense on the first play of Minnesota's ensuing drive. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins looked long, and Williams followed the ball from the moment Cousins released it. Williams tracked it perfectly and stepped in front of Adam Thielen to secure the pick.

Williams jogged the ball all of the way to the back of Cleveland's end zone and celebrated with his teammates, who were equally thrilled to see Williams make one of the biggest plays in the Browns' third straight win.

"It's been long, it's been long," Williams said. "This here feels amazing."

That kind of effort and play-making is what the Browns expected from Williams, who was the easy answer to replace Greg Newsome II when the rookie went down with a calf injury. Though Williams missed all of 2020, he showed so much promise as a rookie in 2019, when he beat out multiple veterans for the starting job in training camp and held his own in 12 starts alongside Pro Bowler Denzel Ward.

Williams, though, was on the wrong end of the competition in training camp this year. No matter, Williams stayed ready and embraced his role on special teams, where he was singled out as one of the team's top performers Week 3.

It's unclear if Williams will be called upon again next week when the Browns travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. For now, he won't soon forget Sunday — a performance that was truly years in the making.