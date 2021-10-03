Game Highlights

Presented by

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Vikings

Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 4 game

Oct 03, 2021 at 02:27 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 4 matchup with the Vikings!

Related Content

news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bears

Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 3 game
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Texans

Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 2 game
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Chiefs

Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 1 game
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Falcons

Catch all of the action from Cleveland's preseason finale in Atlanta
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Giants

Catch all of the action from Cleveland's preseason game against the Giants
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jaguars

news

AFC Divisional Round Game Highlights: Browns vs. Chiefs

See the best plays from Sunday's game in Kansas City
news

Wild Card Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers

See the top plays from Sunday night's game at Heinz Field
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers

See the best plays from Cleveland's Week 17 matchup with Pittsburgh
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jets

Check out the best plays from today's game at MetLife Stadium
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Giants

See the best plays from the Week 15 matchup
Advertising