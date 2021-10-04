Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Counts: Grant Delpit steps up after another injury in the secondary

Delpit played all but 2 snaps in Sunday's game, as Ronnie Harrison Jr. exited early

Oct 04, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 14-7 victory over the Vikings.

— Cleveland's defense lost a key player early in the game when S Ronnie Harrison Jr. was placed in concussion protocol. Grant Delpit, who saw playing time as a third safety in the previous two games, stepped into an every-down role and played all but two of the 67 defensive snaps.

— M.J. Stewart saw the biggest increase in playing time in the wake of Harrison's injury. He went from playing mostly on special teams in the previous two weeks to logging 24 snaps.

— S John Johnson III and CB Greedy Williams never came off the field. CB Denzel Ward missed one snap.

— DE Myles Garrett saw one of his highest percentages of snaps on the season, playing 61 of a possible 67 snaps.

— For the second straight week, rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (35) saw the second-highest number of snaps among the linebackers. Veteran Malcolm Smith led the way with 51 snaps.

Related Links

— After missing the Bears game with a hamstring injury, LB Sione Takitaki played 24 snaps.

— T Jedrick Wills Jr. played 57 of a possible 78 snaps before exiting with an ankle injury. Rookie T James Hudson III got the first offensive snaps of his career and played the remaining 21 snaps.

— WR Odell Beckham Jr. played 62 snaps to lead the wide receivers. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins played 46 and 41 snaps, respectively.

— Rookie RB Demetric Felton got six snaps of work. He caught two passes for 12 yards.

Click below to see a full breakdown.

Gamebook (Week 4) [PDF]

Photos: Week 4 - Browns at Vikings Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Vikings in week four

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
1 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
2 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
3 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
4 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
5 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
6 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
7 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
8 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
9 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
10 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
11 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
12 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
13 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
14 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
15 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
16 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
17 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
18 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
19 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
20 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
21 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
22 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
23 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
24 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
25 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
26 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
27 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
28 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
29 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
30 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
31 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
32 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
33 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
34 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
35 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
36 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
37 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
38 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
39 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
40 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
41 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.
42 / 42

The Cleveland Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 of the 2021 season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Odell Beckham Jr. gets significant work in 2021 debut

Cleveland played 81 offensive snaps to just 45 defensive snaps Sunday
news

Snap Counts: Demetric Felton makes the most of his 1st offensive plays

Cleveland's 6th-round RB made two of the biggest plays in Sunday's win
news

Snap Counts: Rookie WR Anthony Schwartz makes most of workload in debut

Schwartz made three receptions for 69 yards and caught a 44-yard deep ball
news

Snap Counts: Select Browns starters get 2 series of work vs. Falcons

A number of Cleveland's top players made their preseason debuts Sunday in Atlanta
news

Snap Counts: Browns rookies once again active early and often

Players at short-handed positions took on heavy workloads Sunday against the Giants
news

Snap Counts: Browns rookies get major playing time in preseason opener

Cleveland's class of 2021 was active early and often in Jacksonville
news

Snap Count Review: Blake Hance answers the call for 2nd straight game

Cleveland saw 2 left tackles go down with injuries in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs
news

Snap Count Review: How the short-handed Browns weathered 90 defensive snaps

Cleveland's defense was taxed, but a number of players stepped up in a big way
news

Snap Count Review: Secondary digs deep after loss of numerous key players

Cleveland was without three of its top defensive backs Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Full cast of next men up fill lineup vs. Jets

Cleveland had a number of new faces in new places Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Nick Harris, Browns O-line rise to the challenge

Cleveland lost Chris Hubbard just 2 snaps into Sunday's win over the Giants
Advertising