Snap Counts: Grant Delpit steps up after another injury in the secondary

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
— Cleveland's defense lost a key player early in the game when S Ronnie Harrison Jr. was placed in concussion protocol. Grant Delpit, who saw playing time as a third safety in the previous two games, stepped into an every-down role and played all but two of the 67 defensive snaps.
— M.J. Stewart saw the biggest increase in playing time in the wake of Harrison's injury. He went from playing mostly on special teams in the previous two weeks to logging 24 snaps.
— S John Johnson III and CB Greedy Williams never came off the field. CB Denzel Ward missed one snap.
— DE Myles Garrett saw one of his highest percentages of snaps on the season, playing 61 of a possible 67 snaps.
— For the second straight week, rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (35) saw the second-highest number of snaps among the linebackers. Veteran Malcolm Smith led the way with 51 snaps.
— After missing the Bears game with a hamstring injury, LB Sione Takitaki played 24 snaps.
— T Jedrick Wills Jr. played 57 of a possible 78 snaps before exiting with an ankle injury. Rookie T James Hudson III got the first offensive snaps of his career and played the remaining 21 snaps.
— WR Odell Beckham Jr. played 62 snaps to lead the wide receivers. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins played 46 and 41 snaps, respectively.
— Rookie RB Demetric Felton got six snaps of work. He caught two passes for 12 yards.
Click below to see a full breakdown.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Vikings in week four