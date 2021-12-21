Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Counts: Unfamiliar faces take on big roles vs. Raiders

Cleveland relied on a number of players who entered Week 15 on the practice squad or as a free agent

Dec 21, 2021 at 10:06 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Monday's loss to the Raiders.

— The Browns played without a number of key players Monday because of a rash of COVID-19 cases. All told, Cleveland entered the game with 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The group included QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum and a combined seven other starters from both sides of the ball. The Browns dressed 13 players who weren't on the gameday roster just one week earlier against the Ravens.

— The Browns played 16 players total on offense.

— On offense, that resulted in TE David Njoku, who was out last week with COVID, playing all 56 snaps. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones was on the field for all but four. G Michael Dunn started his first game of 2021 and played every snap at LG.

— RB Demetric Felton, who was mostly used as a WR, saw one of the biggest surges in playing time and finished with 29 snaps.

— WR Anthony Schwartz played 13 snaps in his first game since Week 10, when he suffered a concussion.

— The Browns played 18 players total on defense.

— M.J. Stewart, Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward never came off the field for the defense. Stewart split his time between safety and cornerback, where he largely matched up with Raiders slot WR Hunter Renfrow.

— Though he battled through a groin injury in the fourth quarter, DE Myles Garrett finished with 60 of a possible 69 snaps. S John Johnson III also battled through an injury and finished with 58 snaps.

— DT Sheldon Day saw his most action of the season, playing 52 snaps.

— S Jovante Moffatt, who was elevated from the practice squad for Monday's game, played 54 snaps. DE Porter Gustin, also a practice squad elevation, played 32.

— Rookies Tommy Togiai and Richard LeCounte each played 11 snaps.

