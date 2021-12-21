By the Numbers: Nick Chubb reaches multiple seasonal milestones in loss to Raiders

91 - With 91 rushing yards Monday, RB Nick Chubb crossed the 1,000-yard plateau for the third straight season. He joined Greg Pruitt and Leroy Kelly in a tie for the third-most 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history.
8 - Chubb also scored a touchdown on a 4-yard run, which brought his season touchdown total to eight. He and Jim Brown are the only two non-quarterbacks in franchise history with eight touchdowns in each of their first four years.
42 - Chubb recorded 42 of his rushing yards in the fourth quarter, and all of them were necessary for the Browns to find their second touchdown of the game and stay alive late.
236 - The Browns offense, a unit that was missing eight players and five starters due to COVID-19, totaled 236 total yards. The group played without its starting quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and both starting tackles.
147 - In his first NFL start in a Browns uniform, four-year veteran QB Nick Mullens went 20-for-30 and passed for 147 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
3 - The Browns were able to stay in the game despite moving the ball into Raiders' territory three times. They scored touchdowns on two of those drives, with the other drive ending with a missed field goal.
5 - The Raiders fumbled the ball five times but only lost possession once.
4 - The Browns secondary, a group that was without two of its top three safeties and two top cornerbacks, recorded four pass breakups. Two of them came from third-year veteran Greedy Williams, who also had an interception.
3 - The Browns' D-Line, a group that was without DE Jadeveon Clowney and DT Malik McDowell, registered four tackles for a loss. A fourth TFL also came from LB Sione Takitaki.
0 - The Browns O-Line, a group that was without both of its starting tackles, didn't allow a sack to Mullens. The group hasn't allowed the QB to be sacked in two consecutive games.
11 – M.J. Stewart Jr., who played both cornerback and safety, registered a team-leading and career-high 11 tackles with one pass breakup and one forced fumble.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Raiders in Week 15