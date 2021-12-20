Browns place 5 players in 2022 Pro Bowl

Five Browns players have earned a roster spot for the NFL's 2022 Pro Bowl.

G Joel Bitonio, DE Myles Garrett, RB Nick Chubb, G Wyatt Teller and CB Denzel Ward were all selected to represent Cleveland at the NFL's annual top-talent showcase, which unveiled the Browns' selections Monday before their Week 15 kickoff against the Raiders. The Browns' five Pro Bowlers are the most they've sent to the game since the 2013 season, when they had six.

Additionally, DE Jadeveon Clowney, FB Andy Janovich, C JC Tretter and T Jedrick Wills Jr. were selected as alternates.

Bitonio and Garrett were each selected to be starters for the second consecutive season.

Bitonio, the longest-tenured Browns player and leading vote-getter of all NFL guards, was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and is the first Browns guard to be named to four consecutive Pro Bowls since Pro Football Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson made six straight from 1966-71. At 30 years old and in his eighth NFL season, Bitonio has been a huge piece in helping the Browns maintain a top-five run game in the league despite the offense occasionally missing key pieces in the trenches and in the backfield. He also hasn't missed a snap since 2016. Bitonio (four) only trails Gene Hickerson (six) and Jimmy Ray Smith (five) for most Pro Bowl selections by a Browns guard.

Garrett, the leading vote-getter in the AFC for defensive ends, has been among the league leaders in sacks all season and enters Week 15 with 15, which is the Browns' single-season record. He also set a franchise record in Week 3 when he recorded 4.5 sacks against the Bears, the most a Browns player had ever totaled in a game. Garrett has sacks in 12 of the Browns' 14 games this season and has been a consummate leader for a defense that ranks fifth in the NFL in total defense. He's the first Browns DE to make three Pro Bowls since Bill Glass (1963, 1964, 1965 and 1968) made four.

Chubb has been able to hang around near the top of the league's rushing leaders race despite missing three games. He's fifth in the NFL with 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, which leads all Browns players, and is 74 yards away from his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. His hard-nosed run style has been once again arguably the biggest weapon on offense and has helped him total four games with 100 or more rushing yards this season. Chubb joins Jim Brown (1958-66) and Leroy Kelly (1967-72) as the only Browns RBs to make three consecutive Pro Bowls.

Teller will earn his first Pro Bowl nomination since he entered the league in 2018. He's posted weekly displays of punishing pancake blocks and has been a tremendous asset in the interior, and he's also been on the field for 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season. Teller and Bitonio being elected to the Pro Bowl also marks the fifth time in team history that two guards made the Pro Bowl and first since 1967 when Gene Hickerson and John Wooten were selected. It's also the first time two Browns offensive linemen made the Pro Bowl since T Joe Thomas and C Alex Mack in 2013.

Ward's Pro Bowl nomination, his second, comes after one of the best months of his career. He recorded three interceptions in November, which tied his career-high and includes a 99-yard pick-six in Week 9, and leads the Browns with eight passes defensed. Ward's leadership and consistency in the secondary has been one of the biggest reasons why the Browns have established one of the league's best defenses in the second half of the season. He's the first Browns CB to make two Pro Bowls since Joe Haden in 2014-15.

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.