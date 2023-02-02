Everything Browns players will be doing during 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Four Browns players will be in Las Vegas to participate in a variety of skills competitions in the league’s first-ever version of the Pro Bowl Games

Feb 02, 2023 at 11:58 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

020223_ProBowl

The NFL's first annual edition of the Pro Bowl Games kicks off Thursday in Las Vegas, and four Browns players — Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett and Wyatt Teller — will be in attendance for the fun.

The games are a pivot away from the NFL's usual Pro Bowl format. Gone are the days of an actual football game being played, and participants will instead team up and play in a variety of skills competitions to showcase their top-tier athletic abilities. The games will take place Thursday on ESPN from 7-8:30 p.m. and Sunday throughout the day, along with three flag football games, in Las Vegas.

Here's everything Browns players will be doing during the festivities.

Thursday

Pro Bowl Dodgeball - A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of six players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown. Chubb will be on the AFC's offensive team, while Garrett will be on the conference's defensive team.

Lightning Round - Each conference will select 20 players to compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference. Bitonio and Teller will be two of the 20 AFC players.

Sunday

Gridiron Gauntlet - A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility. Six players from each conference will compete to see who finishes first and wins three points for his team. Bitonio, Garret and Chubb will be three of the five AFC players and the only group of players from the same team in the competition.

Move The Chains - Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity. Teller will be one of the participants.

Flag Football Games - Pro Bowl weekend will wrap with the first-ever NFL Flag football games, where Chubb is slated to represent the Browns.

Related Content

news

Browns place 5 players in 2022 Pro Bowl

The Browns have their most Pro Bowl representatives since 2014

news

One big catch, surprising tackles highlight Browns' Pro Bowl experience

Alex Mack starts, wins with Team Irvin

news

How did each Browns player do at the Pro Bowl?

Haden and Thomas leave Arizona with a win

news

8 reasons Joe Thomas never misses the Pro Bowl

If he keeps this up, Canton will be the final destination

news

Donte Whitner and Joe Thomas selected high in Pro Bowl draft

Joe Haden named captain for the Michael Irvin team

news

Browns safety Donte Whitner added to the Pro Bowl roster

Cleveland now boasts four Pro Bowlers

news

Tashaun Gipson's rapid rise leads to Pro Bowl invite

Despite knee injury, 3rd-year safety is 2nd in NFL with 6 INTs

news

Joe Haden's strong finish propels him to 2nd straight Pro Bowl

Browns CB regularly locks down No. 1 WRs

news

Joe Thomas makes it 8 for 8 with another trip to Pro Bowl

Veteran offensive tackle just keeps getting better

news

Browns land 3 players in 2015 Pro Bowl

Joe Haden, Joe Thomas back again; Tashaun Gipson lands in his 1st

news

Play Like A Brown: Joe Thomas

Cleveland's left tackle notching another dominant season

Advertising