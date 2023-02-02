Everything Browns players will be doing during 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Thursday

Pro Bowl Dodgeball - A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of six players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown. Chubb will be on the AFC's offensive team, while Garrett will be on the conference's defensive team.

Lightning Round - Each conference will select 20 players to compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference. Bitonio and Teller will be two of the 20 AFC players.

Sunday

Gridiron Gauntlet - A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility. Six players from each conference will compete to see who finishes first and wins three points for his team. Bitonio, Garret and Chubb will be three of the five AFC players and the only group of players from the same team in the competition.

Move The Chains - Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity. Teller will be one of the participants.