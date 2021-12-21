Resilient Browns fall to Raiders on last-second field goal

Mullens' biggest throw went to Peoples-Jones, who hauled in a 29-yard pass on third-and-3 to get Cleveland into Las Vegas territory. Chubb followed with a 12-yard run, and Peoples-Jones kept the sticks moving with an 11-yard catch on third-and-8. A holding penalty put Cleveland in a bit of a bind, but the Browns overcame it and sealed the 14-play possession on fourth-and-5, as Mullens found TE Harrison Bryant for a 6-yard touchdown.

Chase McLaughlin's extra point staked the Browns to their 14-13 advantage.

"We were just positive vibes the entire time," Mullens said. "Just focused on the next play. Just focused on what we had to do to get the job done. We were going to be determined to do that. Obviously, we came up short, but we had great persistence. Whatever happens, put it past us. Keep going. I really felt like there was more out there for us every time something happened."

Greedy Williams' interception on a deep ball stopped Las Vegas' first attempt to reclaim the lead. The Raiders, though, didn't go away, as they forced a three-and-out and took over possession with less than 2 minutes to play.

Carr's 12-yard, third-down pass to Zay Jones kept the chains moving, and he went to Jones again for 15 yards to put the Raiders in field goal range with 4 seconds to play. Carlson's kick went right down the middle, and the Browns were sent away with a tough loss.

"When you lose that type of game, that one is tough," Priefer said. "They are pretty down right now. We will have our job cut out for us this week in terms of coaches and getting them back up again and getting their spirits back up because they are young people. When you lose a game like that – a game we felt like we should have won there at the end against a good football team; they are a very good football team, a well-coached football team and they made the plays at the end, and that is a credit to them."

The Browns seized some momentum midway through the third quarter when the defense forced a turnover it desperately needed.

DT Sheldon Day and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah combined to sack Carr, and Owusu-Koramoah punched it out of his hands. DE Porter Gustin recovered it at the Raiders' 47, and Cleveland's offense took immediate advantage of the short field. Chubb broke off a 24-yard run and found the end zone a few plays later on a 4-yard touchdown run to slice Las Vegas' lead down to 10-7.

The Browns simply couldn't get much going offensively in the first half and they fell behind early after surrendering a touchdown on Las Vegas' opening drive.

Carr didn't throw an incompletion on the Raiders' opening possession and he put the ball in the perfect spot for Bryan Edwards, who hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass to stake the Raiders to a 7-0 advantage with 3:41 left in the first quarter.

Cleveland's best first-half possession came at the end, as the Browns drove 46 yards in 51 seconds but couldn't come away with points. Chase McLaughlin's 47-yard field goal attempt was wide right and short, and Cleveland was forced to take a 10-0 deficit into halftime.

"We did not extend drives in the first half, and that is really what you have to do," Mullens said. "You have to be able to stay on the field."

The Browns are back in action Saturday when they face Green Bay in a Christmas Day, national showcase game.