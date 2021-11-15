Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets back in the mix on defense

Cleveland's 2nd-round rookie returned to the field Sunday after a 3-game absence

Nov 15, 2021 at 01:03 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 45-7 loss to the Patriots.

— Fourth-round rookie DT Tommy Togiai made his NFL debut and saw plenty of playing time throughout the game. Togiai got snaps on the Browns' first defensive series and finished with 22 for the game.

— Cleveland's defensive line rotated all eight of its active players in and out throughout the game. All eight had at least 20 snaps, while Malik McDowell and Myles Garrett led the group with 45 apiece.

— S John Johnson III played all 67 defensive snaps. CB Greg Newsome II played 64 while Denzel Ward finished with 55. Ward was among a handful of defensive starters who was rested in the game's final minutes with the result well in hand.

— In his first game back from a high-ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played 21 snaps. He finished with four tackles.

— QB Baker Mayfield played 36 snaps before exiting with a knee injury. Case Keenum played the final 23 offensive snaps.

— D'Ernest Johnson was the only running back to see the field and finished with 52 of a possible 59 snaps.

— Donovan Peoples-Jones led all WRs with 50 snaps. Jarvis Landry had 47 while Rashard Higgins finished with 26, most of which coming in the second half after Anthony Schwartz was lost to a concussion.

— FB Johnny Stanton's one and only snap came on the Browns' first drive, when he took a direct snap near the goal line.

— Sione Takitaki and Elijah Lee were, by far, the Browns' most active special teamers. They each logged 22 snaps in that department.

