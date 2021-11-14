By the Numbers: Browns struggle on both sides of the ball vs. Patriots

We're breaking down the most important stats in the Browns' 45-7 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

45 - All of the Patriots' 45 points went unanswered by the Browns, who scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

217 - The Browns were limited to just 217 total offensive yards. The Patriots, meanwhile, picked up 452 yards.

56.2 - QB Baker Mayfield held a passer rating of 56.2, his lowest of the season. He completed 11-of-21 passes for 73 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

5 - Touchdowns scored between Patriots rookies QB Mac Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson. Jones passed for 198 yards while Stevenson rushed for 100 yards.

2019 - The Browns allowed the Patriots to score touchdowns on their first three drives of the game, the first time New England had started a game that way since 2019 with Tom Brady.

1 - The Browns were 1-for-11 on third-down conversions.

6 - The Patriots picked up a first down on their first six third-down conversions. They finished the game 7-for-9 on third downs.

3.7 - The Browns gained an average of 3.7 yards per play, their lowest of the season.

99 - Rushing yards gained from D'Ernest Johnson, who received his second start of the season after Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. RB Kareem Hunt also missed his fourth straight game with a calf injury.

2 - After Johnson picked up 61 yards on five carries in the first quarter, the Browns rushed the ball two times in the second quarter for a total of 3 yards.