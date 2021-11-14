By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Browns struggle on both sides of the ball vs. Patriots

The Browns surrendered 45 unanswered points and were held to just 217 total yards of offense

Nov 14, 2021 at 04:43 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats in the Browns' 45-7 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

45 - All of the Patriots' 45 points went unanswered by the Browns, who scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

217 - The Browns were limited to just 217 total offensive yards. The Patriots, meanwhile, picked up 452 yards.

56.2 - QB Baker Mayfield held a passer rating of 56.2, his lowest of the season. He completed 11-of-21 passes for 73 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

5 - Touchdowns scored between Patriots rookies QB Mac Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson. Jones passed for 198 yards while Stevenson rushed for 100 yards.

2019 - The Browns allowed the Patriots to score touchdowns on their first three drives of the game, the first time New England had started a game that way since 2019 with Tom Brady. 

1 - The Browns were 1-for-11 on third-down conversions.

6 - The Patriots picked up a first down on their first six third-down conversions. They finished the game 7-for-9 on third downs.

3.7 - The Browns gained an average of 3.7 yards per play, their lowest of the season.

99 - Rushing yards gained from D'Ernest Johnson, who received his second start of the season after Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. RB Kareem Hunt also missed his fourth straight game with a calf injury.

2 - After Johnson picked up 61 yards on five carries in the first quarter, the Browns rushed the ball two times in the second quarter for a total of 3 yards.

6.5 - Myles Garrett recorded his 13th sack of the season, moving him 6.5 sacks away from tying Clay Matthews for the franchise sack record.

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Big, explosive TD plays highlight Browns win vs. Bengals

The Browns had three TD plays Sunday that spanned over half a football field
news

By the Numbers: The most important stats from Browns-Steelers

Game-changing plays were hard to find throughout the Browns' Week 8 loss
news

By the Numbers: D'Ernest Johnson's unforgettable 1st NFL start

The Browns were without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but they still had a running back capable of rushing for over 100 yards
news

By the Numbers: Big day from DPJ, but Browns struggle to find production elsewhere

Peoples-Jones caught a Hail Mary pass to end the first half, but the Browns failed to find the end zone again after the big play
news

By the Numbers: Browns outgain Chargers with 531 yards but can't get stops in the end

The Browns recorded their best offensive performance of the season, but it wasn't enough to keep ahead of a surging Chargers offense
news

By the Numbers: Browns D delivers back-to-back single-digit efforts for 1st time since '95

Cleveland's defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and nothing else
news

By the Numbers: Browns D holds Bears to lowest yardage in franchise history

Myles Garrett is now the owner of the Browns' single-game sack record
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb continues NFL's longest active touchdown streak

Chubb has recorded a touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL
news

By the Numbers: Browns out-gain Chiefs with 457 yards but turnovers prove costly

Cleveland fell to Kansas City, 33-29, in Sunday's season opener
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield, Browns offense come alive on spotless 2nd drive

Cleveland's starters didn't play long, but they left the field on a high note Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Davion Davis just keeps making plays

The Browns took down the Giants, 17-13, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
Advertising