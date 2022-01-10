Snap Counts: Jacob Phillips finishes with a big role and a big game

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' regular season finale victory over the Bengals.
— LB Jacob Phillips took on a bigger role down the stretch for Cleveland's defense. On Sunday, Phillips was the most active linebacker, playing 46 of a possible 54 snaps. He led the Browns with nine tackles and collected the first sack of his career.
— CB Greg Newsome II, CB A.J. Green and S Grant Delpit played all 54 snaps.
— Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney played 33 and 32 snaps, respectively. They combined for three sacks, giving them a total of 25 on the year.
— LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played 23 snaps before exiting with a shin injury.
— DE Curtis Weaver got the first action of his NFL career and played six snaps.
— G Joel Bitonio played every snap for the fifth consecutive regular season.
— After battling through a couple of injuries in 2020, G Wyatt Teller played every snap this season.
— D'Ernest Johnson did the heavy lifting at RB in one of the busiest days of his NFL career. He played 47 of a possible 66 snaps while Nick Chubb played 16.
— Rookie RB Demetric Felton played five snaps. He used one of them to catch his second TD of the season.
— Donovan Peoples-Jones led all WRs with 53 snaps. Jarvis Landry had 48 and rookie Anthony Schwartz had 34.
