Snap Counts: Jacob Phillips finishes with a big role and a big game

— LB Jacob Phillips took on a bigger role down the stretch for Cleveland's defense. On Sunday, Phillips was the most active linebacker, playing 46 of a possible 54 snaps. He led the Browns with nine tackles and collected the first sack of his career.

— CB Greg Newsome II, CB A.J. Green and S Grant Delpit played all 54 snaps.

— Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney played 33 and 32 snaps, respectively. They combined for three sacks, giving them a total of 25 on the year.

— LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played 23 snaps before exiting with a shin injury.

— DE Curtis Weaver got the first action of his NFL career and played six snaps.

— G Joel Bitonio played every snap for the fifth consecutive regular season.

— After battling through a couple of injuries in 2020, G Wyatt Teller played every snap this season.

— D'Ernest Johnson did the heavy lifting at RB in one of the busiest days of his NFL career. He played 47 of a possible 66 snaps while Nick Chubb played 16.

— Rookie RB Demetric Felton played five snaps. He used one of them to catch his second TD of the season.