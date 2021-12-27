Snap Counts: M.J. Stewart Jr. steps up in second consecutive week with big role

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' loss to the Packers.

— M.J. Stewart Jr. played 57 of 59 possible snaps, marking the second consecutive week the four-year veteran, who played both safety and cornerback, has handled a heavy role on the defense. Stewart played in every snap in Week 15 against the Raiders and handled his job well again Saturday, leading the Browns with 10 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

— The Browns used 18 total players on defense.

— DE Myles Garrett battled through a groin injury to play in 52 snaps.

— DT Sheldon Day played a season-high 52 snaps in Week 15, and he matched that total again in Green Bay. He recorded four tackles, giving him 10 total tackles in the last two games.

— Fourth-round rookie DT Tommy Togiai played in 25 snaps and collected five tackles. Both are season-highs.

— Fifth-round rookie S Richard LeCounte III played a season-high 41 snaps and saw the biggest surge in playing time of anyone on the defense.

— DT Josiah Bronson made his Browns debut and played in seven snaps.

— The Browns used 17 total players on offense.

— 2022 Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio made his second consecutive start at left tackle. Michael Dunn made his second consecutive start of the season at left guard. Both players played all of the Browns' 68 offensive snaps.

— Donovan Peoples-Jones led all Browns receivers with 59 snaps. Jarvis Landry was used in 54 snaps, and Rashard Higgins was used in 44.

— WR Anthony Schwartz played 11 snaps and totaled more rushes (2) than receptions (1), although his lone catch went for five yards and his first career touchdown. His two rushes picked up first downs and went for gains of 11 and 13 yards.