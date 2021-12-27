Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Counts: M.J. Stewart Jr. steps up in second consecutive week with big role

Stewart was the Browns’ leading tackler for the second consecutive week with another heavy defensive role 

Dec 27, 2021 at 10:13 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

122721_SnapCountsArticle

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' loss to the Packers.

— M.J. Stewart Jr. played 57 of 59 possible snaps, marking the second consecutive week the four-year veteran, who played both safety and cornerback, has handled a heavy role on the defense. Stewart played in every snap in Week 15 against the Raiders and handled his job well again Saturday, leading the Browns with 10 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

— The Browns used 18 total players on defense.

— DE Myles Garrett battled through a groin injury to play in 52 snaps.

— DT Sheldon Day played a season-high 52 snaps in Week 15, and he matched that total again in Green Bay. He recorded four tackles, giving him 10 total tackles in the last two games.

— Fourth-round rookie DT Tommy Togiai played in 25 snaps and collected five tackles. Both are season-highs.

— Fifth-round rookie S Richard LeCounte III played a season-high 41 snaps and saw the biggest surge in playing time of anyone on the defense.

— DT Josiah Bronson made his Browns debut and played in seven snaps.

— The Browns used 17 total players on offense.

— 2022 Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio made his second consecutive start at left tackle. Michael Dunn made his second consecutive start of the season at left guard. Both players played all of the Browns' 68 offensive snaps.

— Donovan Peoples-Jones led all Browns receivers with 59 snaps. Jarvis Landry was used in 54 snaps, and Rashard Higgins was used in 44.

— WR Anthony Schwartz played 11 snaps and totaled more rushes (2) than receptions (1), although his lone catch went for five yards and his first career touchdown. His two rushes picked up first downs and went for gains of 11 and 13 yards.

— TE David Njoku led all tight ends with 39 snaps. Austin Hooper played 37 snaps, and Harrison Bryant played 19.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Unfamiliar faces take on big roles vs. Raiders

Cleveland relied on a number of players who entered Week 15 on the practice squad or as a free agent
news

Snap Counts: Austin Hooper never comes off the field in a big game Browns needed

Cleveland entered Sunday's game with just 2 TEs available
news

Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah takes on big role vs. Ravens

Cleveland's rookie LB was among the most active defensive players Sunday
news

Snap Counts: Ja'Marcus Bradley takes on big role for banged up WR corps

Cleveland was without Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones in Sunday's win over the Lions
news

Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets back in the mix on defense

Cleveland's 2nd-round rookie returned to the field Sunday after a 3-game absence
news

Snap Counts: Browns make the absolute most out of 48 offensive plays

Cleveland made big plays and ran an efficient operation on its way to 41 points
news

Snap Counts: Blake Hance the next man up again for Browns O-line

Cleveland lost Jack Conklin to a dislocated elbow in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's loss
news

Snap Counts: 'Next Men Up' deliver on both sides of the ball

The Browns came into Thursday Night Football banged up, but the available players stepped up in a big way
news

Snap Counts: Banged-up Browns offense gets its depth tested

Cleveland was without a number of key players Sunday against the Cardinals
news

Snap Counts: A.J. Green stepped up when injuries piled up in the secondary

Cleveland's 2nd-year CB played nearly every snap in Sunday's loss to Los Angeles
news

Snap Counts: Grant Delpit steps up after another injury in the secondary

Delpit played all but 2 snaps in Sunday's game, as Ronnie Harrison Jr. exited early
Advertising