Snap Counts: Austin Hooper never comes off the field in a big game Browns needed

— No one in the NFL loves using three tight ends more than the Browns, but they had to make some major adjustments Sunday with David Njoku (reserve/COVID-19) and Harrison Bryant (ankle) unavailable. Miller Forristall was signed to the active roster earlier in the week, giving Cleveland two tight ends available for Sunday's game.

— As a result, veteran Austin Hooper did some HEAVY lifting. He played all 65 of the team's offensive snaps and delivered one of his best performances of the season, catching five passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

"Hoop knew we were putting a lot on him this week and we were counting on him," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We made him a captain this week just because he has been so accountable to his teammates, and he did a great job. I know Dave (TE David Njoku) was I am sure very excited for him, and I know Dave is chomping at the bit to get back, as well."

— OL Blake Hance essentially served a second tight end and played 18 snaps. Forristall played 10 snaps.

— QB Baker Mayfield was forced to miss two snaps while he was evaluated for a concussion. Case Keenum filled in and handed off twice to D'Ernest Johnson.

— RB Kareem Hunt played 13 snaps before exiting with an ankle injury. Nick Chubb wound up playing 43 snaps, which is a slightly higher percentage than he typically does.

— Donovan Peoples-Jones led all wide receivers with 60 snaps. Jarvis Landry played 54 and Rashard Higgins played 24.

— John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams never came off the field. CB Troy Hill saw his snaps increase in a big way from the Browns' last game with the Ravens, as he finished with 63 of a possible 74 snaps.

— LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played all but two snaps. Malcolm Smith was the next most active linebacker with 38 snaps.

— LB Jacob Phillips played 28 snaps in his 2021 debut.