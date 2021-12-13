Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Counts: Austin Hooper never comes off the field in a big game Browns needed

Cleveland entered Sunday's game with just 2 TEs available

Dec 13, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 24-22 victory over the Ravens.

— No one in the NFL loves using three tight ends more than the Browns, but they had to make some major adjustments Sunday with David Njoku (reserve/COVID-19) and Harrison Bryant (ankle) unavailable. Miller Forristall was signed to the active roster earlier in the week, giving Cleveland two tight ends available for Sunday's game.

— As a result, veteran Austin Hooper did some HEAVY lifting. He played all 65 of the team's offensive snaps and delivered one of his best performances of the season, catching five passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

"Hoop knew we were putting a lot on him this week and we were counting on him," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We made him a captain this week just because he has been so accountable to his teammates, and he did a great job. I know Dave (TE David Njoku) was I am sure very excited for him, and I know Dave is chomping at the bit to get back, as well."

— OL Blake Hance essentially served a second tight end and played 18 snaps. Forristall played 10 snaps.

— QB Baker Mayfield was forced to miss two snaps while he was evaluated for a concussion. Case Keenum filled in and handed off twice to D'Ernest Johnson.

— RB Kareem Hunt played 13 snaps before exiting with an ankle injury. Nick Chubb wound up playing 43 snaps, which is a slightly higher percentage than he typically does.

— Donovan Peoples-Jones led all wide receivers with 60 snaps. Jarvis Landry played 54 and Rashard Higgins played 24.

— John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams never came off the field. CB Troy Hill saw his snaps increase in a big way from the Browns' last game with the Ravens, as he finished with 63 of a possible 74 snaps.

— LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played all but two snaps. Malcolm Smith was the next most active linebacker with 38 snaps.

— LB Jacob Phillips played 28 snaps in his 2021 debut.

— With Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) sidelined, M.J. Stewart served as the third safety and played 14 snaps.

Related Links

Click below for a full breakdown.

Gamebook (13) [PDF]

Photos: Week 14 - Ravens at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens in Week 14

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Rick Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
34 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah takes on big role vs. Ravens

Cleveland's rookie LB was among the most active defensive players Sunday
news

Snap Counts: Ja'Marcus Bradley takes on big role for banged up WR corps

Cleveland was without Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones in Sunday's win over the Lions
news

Snap Counts: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets back in the mix on defense

Cleveland's 2nd-round rookie returned to the field Sunday after a 3-game absence
news

Snap Counts: Browns make the absolute most out of 48 offensive plays

Cleveland made big plays and ran an efficient operation on its way to 41 points
news

Snap Counts: Blake Hance the next man up again for Browns O-line

Cleveland lost Jack Conklin to a dislocated elbow in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's loss
news

Snap Counts: 'Next Men Up' deliver on both sides of the ball

The Browns came into Thursday Night Football banged up, but the available players stepped up in a big way
news

Snap Counts: Banged-up Browns offense gets its depth tested

Cleveland was without a number of key players Sunday against the Cardinals
news

Snap Counts: A.J. Green stepped up when injuries piled up in the secondary

Cleveland's 2nd-year CB played nearly every snap in Sunday's loss to Los Angeles
news

Snap Counts: Grant Delpit steps up after another injury in the secondary

Delpit played all but 2 snaps in Sunday's game, as Ronnie Harrison Jr. exited early
news

Snap Counts: Odell Beckham Jr. gets significant work in 2021 debut

Cleveland played 81 offensive snaps to just 45 defensive snaps Sunday
news

Snap Counts: Demetric Felton makes the most of his 1st offensive plays

Cleveland's 6th-round RB made two of the biggest plays in Sunday's win
Advertising