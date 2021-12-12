By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett make some Browns history in a big win

We're breaking down the most important numbers after the Browns' 24-22 win against the Ravens on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

15 - Myles Garrett set the Browns single-season sack record when he registered his 15th sack of the season in the second quarter against Ravens QB Tyler Huntley. Garrett also jarred the ball loose on the play, but the fun wasn't over there.

2014 - Garrett scooped the ball himself and capped the historic play with a 15-yard sprint to the end zone. The touchdown was the first of Garrett's career and the first time a Browns player has returned a fumble for a touchdown since Craig Robertson on Dec. 7, 2014.

5 - Garrett is now five sacks away from breaking Clay Matthews' franchise record of 62 career sacks.

4 - More history was made on the offensive side of the ball, too. RB Nick Chubb became the first Browns player to top 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons. He finished the game with 17 carries for 59 yards and three catches for six yards.

91.9 - Browns QB Baker Mayfield went 22-for-32 with 190 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 91.9 passer rating. He missed three plays in the third quarter after he was checked for a concussion but returned for the next series.

0 - The Ravens defense recorded zero sacks against Mayfield.

270 - Ravens QB Tyler Huntley replaced Lamar Jackson in the second quarter after Jackson suffered an ankle injury. Huntley threw for 270 passing yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for 45 yards.

2 - The Browns forced two fumbles on Huntley, who was also sacked four times.

19 - The Browns allowed the Ravens to score 19 unanswered points in the second half.

1 - The defense, though, still limited Baltimore to convert on just 1-of-12 third-down opportunities.

125 - The Ravens were called for 10 penalties that accounted for 125 yards lost. The Browns were called for four penalties for 42 yards.

4 - Donovan Peoples-Jones led the Browns with 90 receiving yards, marking the fourth game this season — and fourth in his last six games — where he's topped 70 or more receiving yards.