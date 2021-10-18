Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Counts: Banged-up Browns offense gets its depth tested

Cleveland was without a number of key players Sunday against the Cardinals

Oct 18, 2021 at 09:08 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 37-14 loss to the Cardinals.

— The Browns were without three key starters on offense — T Jedrick Wills Jr., T Jack Conklin and RB Nick Chubb — and were down a few more by the end of Sunday's game.

— Blake Hance and James Hudson III played every snap in the place of Wills and Conklin. Kareem Hunt took the lion's share of snaps at RB before exiting with a calf injury in the fourth quarter. D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton each got 12 snaps, though Johnson was the one who primarily lined up as a traditional RB.

— WR Odell Beckham Jr. missed some time in Sunday's game with a shoulder injury and finished with 32 of a possible 59 snaps. Donovan Peoples-Jones led all wide receivers with 46.

— The Browns did not utilize their tight ends as much as they did in previous weeks. Austin Hooper led the group with 44 snaps while David Njoku and Harrison Bryant added 26 and 17, respectively.

— FB Johnny Stanton IV got his first two snaps of the 2021 season. He caught a 6-yard pass on one of them.

— S John Johnson III, S Ronnie Harrison Jr. and CB Denzel Ward played all 75 defensive snaps.

— Troy Hill got the second-most snaps among the CBs, logging 69 of a possible 75.

— CB Greg Newsome II got his first action since Week 3 and played 21 snaps. Greedy Williams got the start and played 54.

— LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played 64 snaps before exiting in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

— Elevated from the practice squad Saturday, DT Sheldon Day played 22 snaps.

Related Links

Gamebook (Week 6) [PDF]

Photos: Week 6 - Cardinals at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Cardinals in week six

