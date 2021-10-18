3 Big Takeaways: Baker Mayfield likes the Browns' chances with backs against the wall

1. Baker Mayfield likes the Browns' chances with backs against the wall

One thing was clear as Mayfield laid on the turf in pain after injuring his non-throwing shoulder for the second time in the last four weeks: This looked worse than the first time.

Veteran J.J. Watt, who stripped and sacked Mayfield as he scrambled midway through the third quarter, knelt next to Mayfield as he writhed in pain. Players from both sides knelt and waited as Browns trainers tended to the fourth-year quarterback. He eventually popped up, walked off under his own power and headed straight to the team's blue medical tent.

And then, when the Browns got the ball back following a back-breaking Cardinals touchdown, Mayfield was right back on the field. It wasn't until the game was well out of reach when Mayfield called it a day — one he'd love to forget, but yet another installment that embodied the toughness he's shown throughout his Browns career.

Mayfield wore a sling on his left arm after the game and admitted it didn't feel great. Asked multiple times if he'd be able to play Thursday against the Broncos, Mayfield said he "absolutely" expected to start his 52nd straight game.

And Mayfield expects the Browns — after their most lopsided loss since Week 6 of the 2020 season — to bounce back and surprise many just like he did when he returned to the field Sunday.

"We are going to see what we are made of," Mayfield said. "Our backs are up against the wall right now, and I like our chances."

Even before the injury, Mayfield and the Browns offense wasn't playing anywhere close to its potential.

Playing without both starting offensive tackles and perennial Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb, the Browns didn't find the end zone until the midpoint of the second quarter. By then, it was 20-0, and Cleveland needed to pick up points and yards in a hurry. Ultimately, though, the Browns scored just once more on a Hail Mary to Donovan Peoples-Jones at the end of the first half.

Mayfield turned it over three times, twice on fumbles and once on a second-quarter interception. He finished 19-of-28 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't nearly enough on a day when the Browns, who came into Sunday's game having cleared at least 150 rushing yards in each of their previous five games, couldn't get much going on the ground with just Kareem Hunt, who finished with 66 yards on 14 carries.

"We are not consistent enough and not making those little plays and little details," Mayfield said. "Whether it is alignment or assignment, it is just doing your job and not doing too much. Just doing your job. That is pretty much it."

The same problems surfaced around Week 6 at this point of last season, when the Browns were blown out at Pittsburgh. The Browns picked themselves up and won six of their next eight to put themselves into the thick of the playoff hunt.

Mayfield said the Browns will need that same kind of urgency in 2021.