By the Numbers: Big day from DPJ, but Browns struggle to find production elsewhere

Peoples-Jones caught a Hail Mary pass to end the first half, but the Browns failed to find the end zone again after the big play

Oct 17, 2021 at 08:11 PM
We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 37-14 loss against the Cardinals.

101 - One week after recording a season-high in receiving yards, Donovan Peoples-Jones bested it again in Week 6 with a four-catch, 101-yard performance. He was targeted five times.

57 - The Browns ended the first half with a 57-yard "Hail Mary" pass from Mayfield to Peoples-Jones. The pass had the most air yards of any completion in the NFL since 2016 by 2 yards and had a 15.4 percent completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats.

17 - That's how many games had passed since a Browns receiver caught two touchdowns in the same game. Peoples-Jones accomplished the feat, which was last done by Odell Beckham Jr. on Oct. 4, 2020.

79 - Beckham led Browns receivers with eight targets, catching five of them for a season-high 79 yards.

79 - This number was also the receiving yards total for A.J. Green, an 11-year receiving veteran and former Bengals receiver. He led the Cardinals in that department and caught a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Arizona.

5 - The Browns, who were without starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, allowed Mayfield to be sacked five times.

50 - Myles Garrett recorded his eighth sack of the season in the third quarter. The sack was Garrett's 50th of his career in just his 57th game, which made him the third-fastest defender of all time to reach the mark. The only two players to reach the total faster than Garrett were Reggie White (40) and Derrick Thomas (54).

3 - The Browns converted on just three-of-10 third-down opportunities. They were also 1-for-3 on fourth-down conversions.

14 - Both sides played far from a disciplined game. Fourteen penalties were called between both sides, with 10 being called in the first quarter. Nine of the total penalties were against the Browns.

4 - The Cardinals fumbled the ball four times. Three of them were on botched snaps to Kyler Murray. The Cardinals recovered all four.

