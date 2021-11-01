Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Counts: Blake Hance the next man up again for Browns O-line

Cleveland lost Jack Conklin to a dislocated elbow in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's loss

Nov 01, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

— The Browns entered Sunday's game with a fully healthy offensive line for the first time since Week 4. It unfortunately lasted for a quarter and a half, as RT Jack Conklin suffered a dislocated elbow midway through the second quarter. He didn't return and it's unclear when he'll be back.

— Conklin's injury meant Blake Hance was back on the field yet again. Hance has seen playing time on the offensive line in six of the Browns' eight games this season. On Sunday, he played the offense's final 39 snaps.

— After playing on a bit of a pitch count last week, WR Jarvis Landry was back to his usual workload and led all wide receivers with 53 snaps.

— After making his first career start, D'Ernest Johnson played primarily as a third-down back Sunday and registered 18 snaps.

— Nick Chubb, in his first game since suffering a calf injury Week 5, played 33 snaps and touched the ball on 17 of them.

— S John Johnson III (29 snaps) did not play in the second half because of a neck injury. Ronnie Harrison Jr. played all but two snaps in the game while Grant Delpit finished with 50.

— Anthony Walker Jr. played all 74 snaps. Malcolm Smith played the second-most snaps (40) among the LBs.

— DT Malik Jackson, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury heading into Sunday's game, played 50 snaps. Malik McDowell led all defensive linemen with 58 while Jordan Elliott played 36.

— Though he didn't practice at all in the buildup to Sunday's game, DE Jadeveon Clowney played 55 snaps.

— CB Greg Newsome II left the field briefly with an injury before returning and finishing with 68 snaps. Tim Harris, who was elevated from the practice squad before the game, played two snaps in Newsome's absence.

Click below for a full breakdown.

Gamebook (Week 8) [PDF]

