Browns fall to Steelers in low-scoring AFC North clash

On the verge of reclaiming the lead, the Browns committed the game's first turnover at a pivotal moment. Landry caught a slant near the 20-yard line but lost control of it as he went to the ground. Former Browns LB Joe Schobert forced it, and All-Pro DE T.J. Watt recovered it to give the Steelers the ball with 6:04 to play.

"It is something (Schobert) is known for doing," Landry said. "I really was not trying to fight for extra yards. I was trying to get down. He made a great play."

The Browns got one more shot and moved the ball inside the Steelers' 25-yard line but came up short one more time. Mayfield's fourth-and-long pass to Landry fell incomplete with 1:53 to play, and the Browns suffered their third loss in the past four games.

"We know our division is extremely talented," Mayfield said. "It is a very tough, physical division. We know that. Obviously, with the Bengals coming along, you can feel that. We have to take it one week at a time. We have to do our job. It is not about anybody else but us right now. That is just a fact. We have to handle it that way. We can't be worried about the big picture. We have to take it one week at a time and just chip away at this."

After a sluggish end to the first half, the Browns offense came out hot to start the second half. Chubb got them rolling with a 21-yard run, and Mayfield found Harrison Bryant on a 21-yard pass to get Cleveland in field goal range. The Browns capped this drive in the end zone, though, as Johnson rushed 10 yards for his second career touchdown to give his team a 10-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Steelers came right back with a scoring drive of their own, as Harris plunged into the end zone from 8 yards to draw Pittsburgh within a point with 3:39 to play in the third quarter. Pittsburgh, though, had no choice but to go for a two-point conversion because its kicker, Chris Boswell, was out with a concussion suffered near the end of the first half. The first attempt was successful but a holding penalty negated it. The second was blown up by Garrett, who applied immediate pressure and forced an incompletion.

The Browns and Steelers couldn't get much going offensively in the first half, which featured a field goal apiece from both sides.

Cleveland's best first-half possession was its first, as the Browns drove 63 yards on 13 plays. The Browns ran into a wall once they crossed the 10-yard line, though, and were forced to settle for a 30-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

The Steelers ran into a similar wall at the end of their scoring drive in the second quarter. Malik McDowell's second sack of the season put the momentum back on Cleveland's side, and the Steelers kicked a short field goal to even the score, 3-3, with 9:18 to play in the second quarter.

The Browns prevented the Steelers from taking a lead into halftime when they snuffed out a Steelers fake field goal attempt. Boswell's pass sailed out of the end zone, and Boswell suffered a concussion on the play.

The Browns are back in action next week when they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.